Louisville DT Selah Brown to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another member of the Louisville football program is opting to continue their collegiate career elsewhere, and this time, it's a local product.

Defensive tackle Selah Brown plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday on social media. It is unlikely that he will play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.

"First and foremost I would like to thank God for allowing me to be the young man that I've grown into today through faith," Brown said in a graphic posted to Twitter/X. "I've always wanted to play for Louisville for as long as I could remember. I'm grateful for my time spent here at Louisville with the connections I've built with my closest friends that I've shed blood, sweat and tears with.

"I want to thank all my coaches and especially coach (Mark) Ivey for helping me grow into the young man I am today. ... I look forward to being given the chance to showcase my talent, and to learn while continuing to grow at my new future home!"

Brown is the third Louisville player to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal, following safety Daeh McCullough and quarterback Brady Allen. Under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, the 14-day portal window will not officially open until Jan 2. This is the only opportunity for players to enter the portal following the removal of the spring transfer window.

A Derby City native who played at Louisville Male, Brown was a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school. He was ranked as the No. 402 recruit in the Class of 2022, and held offers from places like Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others.

However, primarily due to a myriad of injuries, the 6-foot-2, 290-pound tackle struggled to see the field. He played just three games as a true freshman in 2022, then four in 2023 (collecting two tackles and a pass breakup in the process), and had to miss the 2024 season entirely. Brown suited up for eight games during the 2025 regular season, but logged no stats.

In their third regular season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 8-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will wrap up the 2025 season with a matchup against Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 2:00 p.m. EST

