Former Louisville CB Storm Duck Named a UDFA to Watch by PFF
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just because a player goes unselected in the NFL Draft, does not mean they can't be destined for football greatness. Kurt Warner, Joe Randle, Dick "Night Train" Lane and Warren Moon all entered the league as undrafted free agents, yet all are now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Even Louisville's own Joe Jacoby has been generating Hall of Fame buzz after going undrafted back in 1981.
Fast forward back to the present day, and another former Cardinal is generating buzz to be an impactful player after going undrafted.
Cornerback Storm Duck was one of five Louisville players to ink a UDFA contract after not getting picked up in the 2024 NFL Draft, and will be starting his NFL journey with the Miami Dolphins. Recently, the folks over at Pro Football Focus named one UDFA to watch on each NFL roster, and Duck was PFF's pick for the Dolphins.
"Storm Duck would be a franchise cornerstone if names were star power in the NFL, but he could still stick onto the Dolphins roster as a rotational cornerback," PFF's Thomas Valentine wrote. "The former Cardinal earned a 68.5 grade in 2023."
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound corner played in 13 games this past season with Louisville, and made five starts late in the season while Jarvis Brownlee dealt with a foot injury. He tallied the second-most pass breakups on the team with seven, while also collecting 32 tackles, 1.5 for loss and a sack.
Duck spent the first four years of his collegiate career at North Carolina, with his senior season in 2022 being the best season of his career. Starting all 12 regular season games, he logged 46 total tackles (36 solo) along with one for loss, a forced fumble, and led UNC with three interceptions and nine pass breakups. His 12 pass defenses was tied for eighth-most in the conference, and he was tabbed as a Second-Team All-ACC selection.
The Boiling Springs, S.C. native was a regular fixture of North Carolina's secondary during his four seasons in Chapel Hill. Over his four years and 33 games played, Duck logged 103 total tackles (82 solo), five interceptions, 17 pass break ups, a forced fumble and a tackles for loss.
(Photo of Storm Duck: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
