Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers for their Friday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Nov 2, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah (7) runs against the Louisville Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-2, 4-2 ACC) is set to face Clemson (4-5, 3-4 ACC) on Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

Rankings

Clemson

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

19th/21st

CFP

NR

15th

SOS

65th

63rd

SOR

77th

26th

SP+

41st

26th

FPI

32nd

36th

Sagarin

24th

29th

Kelley Ford

29th

34th

CFB Graphs

68th

35th

Offensive Statistics

Clemson

Louisville

Total Offense

51st (409.3)

58th (401.4)

Yards Per Play

43rd (6.04)

46th (6.02)

Scoring Offense

69th (27.9)

35th (32.9)

Passing Yards

14th (288.4)

48th (246.6)

Yards Per Completion

64th (11.91)

96th (10.77)

Rushing Yards

112th (120.9)

71st (154.9)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

103rd (3.83)

22nd (5.05)

First Downs Gained

71st (191)

84th (181)

3rd Down Con. %

101st (36.4)

69th (40.2)

4th Down Con. %

44th (61.5)

79th (50.0)

Red Zone Con. %

64th (85.7)

39th (89.3)

Turnovers Lost

87th (13)

98th (14)

Interceptions Thrown

42nd (6)

87th (8)

Fumbles Lost

111th (7)

92nd (6)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

46th (4.78)

68th (5.22)

Sacks Allowed

46th (1.56)

78th (2.00)

Avg. Time of Possession

48th (30:40)

51st (30:32)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics

Clemson

Louisville

Total Defense

53rd (351.3)

14th (296.8)

Yards Allowed Per Play

51st (5.23)

13th (4.62)

Scoring Defense

53rd (22.4)

41st (21.7)

Passing Yards Allowed

106th (245.1)

28th (188.1)

Rushing Yards Allowed

19th (106.2)

22nd (108.7)

First Downs Allowed

63rd (179)

10th (143)

3rd Down Def. %

19th (32.8)

26th (34.1)

4th Down Def. %

46th (50.0)

20th (38.9)

Red Zone Def. %

41st (80.8)

57th (83.3)

Turnovers Gained

86th (10)

18th (16)

Interceptions Caught

71st (6)

7th (12)

Fumbles Recovered

75th (4)

75th (4)

TFL Per Game

28th (6.6)

80th (5.2)

Sacks Per Game

14th (2.78)

60th (2.11)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics

Clemson

Louisville

Net Punting

46th (40.50)

126th (34.95)

Avg. Kickoff Return

69th (20.40)

28th (23.46)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

133rd (34.33)

44th (18.62)

Avg. Punt Return

102nd (5.92)

4th (21.55)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

4th (0.83)

24th (4.43)

Field Goal Attempts

11-13

17-20

PAT

30-30

31-32

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Predictions:

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 54.9 percent chance to win against the Tigers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 8.5 (36th overall), whereas Clemson has an FPI rating of 9.0 (32nd overall)

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have an 63.57 percent chance to take down the Tigers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 12.2 (26th overall), whereas Clemson has an SP+ rating of 8.8 (41st overall).

- Sagarin Prediction: Per Jeff Sagarin's ratings, the Cardinals have an 57 percent chance to defeat the Tigers. Louisville has a Sagarin rating of 79.84 (29th overall), whereas Clemson has a Sagarin rating of 20.95 (24th overall)

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 62 percent chance to defeat the Tigers. Louisville has a KFord rating of 9.9 (34th overall), whereas Clemson has a KFord rating of 10.3 (29th overall)

- College Football Graphs Prediction: Per College Football Graph's EPA Margin metric, the Cardinals have a 55.9 percent chance to take down the Tigers. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.129 (35th overall), Clemson has an EPA Margin rating of 0.007 (68th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 24, Clemson 21.

(Photo of Phil Mafah: Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images)

