Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-2, 4-2 ACC) is set to face Clemson (4-5, 3-4 ACC) on Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:
Rankings
Clemson
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
19th/21st
CFP
NR
15th
SOS
65th
63rd
SOR
77th
26th
SP+
41st
26th
FPI
32nd
36th
Sagarin
24th
29th
Kelley Ford
29th
34th
CFB Graphs
68th
35th
Offensive Statistics
Clemson
Louisville
Total Offense
51st (409.3)
58th (401.4)
Yards Per Play
43rd (6.04)
46th (6.02)
Scoring Offense
69th (27.9)
35th (32.9)
Passing Yards
14th (288.4)
48th (246.6)
Yards Per Completion
64th (11.91)
96th (10.77)
Rushing Yards
112th (120.9)
71st (154.9)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
103rd (3.83)
22nd (5.05)
First Downs Gained
71st (191)
84th (181)
3rd Down Con. %
101st (36.4)
69th (40.2)
4th Down Con. %
44th (61.5)
79th (50.0)
Red Zone Con. %
64th (85.7)
39th (89.3)
Turnovers Lost
87th (13)
98th (14)
Interceptions Thrown
42nd (6)
87th (8)
Fumbles Lost
111th (7)
92nd (6)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
46th (4.78)
68th (5.22)
Sacks Allowed
46th (1.56)
78th (2.00)
Avg. Time of Possession
48th (30:40)
51st (30:32)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics
Clemson
Louisville
Total Defense
53rd (351.3)
14th (296.8)
Yards Allowed Per Play
51st (5.23)
13th (4.62)
Scoring Defense
53rd (22.4)
41st (21.7)
Passing Yards Allowed
106th (245.1)
28th (188.1)
Rushing Yards Allowed
19th (106.2)
22nd (108.7)
First Downs Allowed
63rd (179)
10th (143)
3rd Down Def. %
19th (32.8)
26th (34.1)
4th Down Def. %
46th (50.0)
20th (38.9)
Red Zone Def. %
41st (80.8)
57th (83.3)
Turnovers Gained
86th (10)
18th (16)
Interceptions Caught
71st (6)
7th (12)
Fumbles Recovered
75th (4)
75th (4)
TFL Per Game
28th (6.6)
80th (5.2)
Sacks Per Game
14th (2.78)
60th (2.11)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics
Clemson
Louisville
Net Punting
46th (40.50)
126th (34.95)
Avg. Kickoff Return
69th (20.40)
28th (23.46)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
133rd (34.33)
44th (18.62)
Avg. Punt Return
102nd (5.92)
4th (21.55)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
4th (0.83)
24th (4.43)
Field Goal Attempts
11-13
17-20
PAT
30-30
31-32
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Predictions:
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 54.9 percent chance to win against the Tigers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 8.5 (36th overall), whereas Clemson has an FPI rating of 9.0 (32nd overall)
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have an 63.57 percent chance to take down the Tigers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 12.2 (26th overall), whereas Clemson has an SP+ rating of 8.8 (41st overall).
- Sagarin Prediction: Per Jeff Sagarin's ratings, the Cardinals have an 57 percent chance to defeat the Tigers. Louisville has a Sagarin rating of 79.84 (29th overall), whereas Clemson has a Sagarin rating of 20.95 (24th overall)
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 62 percent chance to defeat the Tigers. Louisville has a KFord rating of 9.9 (34th overall), whereas Clemson has a KFord rating of 10.3 (29th overall)
- College Football Graphs Prediction: Per College Football Graph's EPA Margin metric, the Cardinals have a 55.9 percent chance to take down the Tigers. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.129 (35th overall), Clemson has an EPA Margin rating of 0.007 (68th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 24, Clemson 21.
