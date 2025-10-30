Louisville Report

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Nov 4, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals linebacker Jaylin Alderman (24) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Virginia Tech 34-3. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals linebacker Jaylin Alderman (24) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Virginia Tech 34-3. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-1, 3-1 ACC) is set to face Virginia Tech (3-5, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Lane Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:

Rankings

Virginia Tech

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

16th/17th

CFP

N/A

N/A

SOS

56th

50th

SOR

92nd

13th

SP+

84th

24th

FPI

69th

29th

Sagarin

72nd

25th

Kelley Ford

70th

29th

CFB Graphs

88th

20th

Offensive Statistics

Virginia Tech

Louisville

Total Offense

79th (373.8)

50th (413.0)

Yards Per Play

77th (5.59)

38th (6.16)

Scoring Offense

83rd (25.4)

33rd (34.6)

Passing Yards

103rd (189.5)

31st (268.6)

Yards Per Completion

101st (10.75)

79th (11.26)

Rushing Yards

41st (184.3)

79th (144.4)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

33rd (4.96)

43rd (4.77)

First Downs Gained

56th (165)

90th (147)

3rd Down Con. %

46th (42.9%)

60th (41.1%)

4th Down Con. %

86th (50.0%)

52nd (60.0%)

Red Zone Con. %

64th (86.2%)

29th (90.9%)

Turnovers Lost

61st (9)

101st (12)

Interceptions Thrown

63rd (6)

63rd (6)

Fumbles Lost

41st (3)

110th (6)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

86th (5.63)

77th (5.43)

Sacks Allowed

111st (2.63)

91st (2.14)

Avg. Time of Possession

55th (30:30)

53rd (30:37)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics

Virginia Tech

Louisville

Total Defense

70th (367.1)

14th (286.3)

Yards Allowed Per Play

103rd (5.92)

16th (4.55)

Scoring Defense

103rd (29.9)

44th (21.4)

Passing Yards Allowed

88th (231.3)

21st (181.0)

Rushing Yards Allowed

55th (135.9)

21st (105.3)

First Downs Allowed

91st (160)

6th (106)

3rd Down Def. %

101st (42.4%)

25th (33.3%)

4th Down Def. %

111st (66.7%)

22nd (40.0%)

Red Zone Def. %

132nd (100%)

44th (81.3%)

Turnovers Gained

121st (5)

6th (16)

Interceptions Caught

108th (3)

4th (12)

Fumbles Recovered

97th (2)

48th (4)

TFL Per Game

66th (5.5)

76th (5.3)

Sacks Per Game

60th (2.13)

46th (2.29)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics

Virginia Tech

Louisville

Net Punting

109th (37.42)

115th (37.03)

Avg. Kickoff Return

82nd (19.45)

17th (26.22)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

53rd (19.00)

42nd (18.25)

Avg. Punt Return

86th (7.62)

5th (19.12)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

130th (18.63)

7th (1.17)

Field Goal Attempts

14-17

13-16

PAT

19-19

25-26

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Predictions:

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 73.6 percent chance to win against the Hokies. Louisville has an FPI rating of 9.8 (29th overall), whereas Virginia Tech has an FPI rating of -0.8 (69th overall)

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have an 81.59 percent chance to take down the Hokies. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 14.0 (24th overall), whereas Virginia Tech has an SP+ rating of -3.8 (84th overall).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 78 percent chance to defeat the Hokies. Louisville has a KFord rating of 11.7 (29th overall), whereas Virginia Tech has a KFord rating of -1.7 (70th overall)

- College Football Graphs Prediction: Per College Football Graph's EPA Margin metric, the Cardinals have an 74.2 percent chance to take down the Hokies. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.200 (20th overall), Virginia Tech has an EPA Margin rating of -0.081 (88th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 31, Virginia Tech 24.

(Photo of Kyron Drones: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

