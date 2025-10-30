Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-1, 3-1 ACC) is set to face Virginia Tech (3-5, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Lane Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:
Rankings
Virginia Tech
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
16th/17th
CFP
N/A
N/A
SOS
56th
50th
SOR
92nd
13th
SP+
84th
24th
FPI
69th
29th
Sagarin
72nd
25th
Kelley Ford
70th
29th
CFB Graphs
88th
20th
Offensive Statistics
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Total Offense
79th (373.8)
50th (413.0)
Yards Per Play
77th (5.59)
38th (6.16)
Scoring Offense
83rd (25.4)
33rd (34.6)
Passing Yards
103rd (189.5)
31st (268.6)
Yards Per Completion
101st (10.75)
79th (11.26)
Rushing Yards
41st (184.3)
79th (144.4)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
33rd (4.96)
43rd (4.77)
First Downs Gained
56th (165)
90th (147)
3rd Down Con. %
46th (42.9%)
60th (41.1%)
4th Down Con. %
86th (50.0%)
52nd (60.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
64th (86.2%)
29th (90.9%)
Turnovers Lost
61st (9)
101st (12)
Interceptions Thrown
63rd (6)
63rd (6)
Fumbles Lost
41st (3)
110th (6)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
86th (5.63)
77th (5.43)
Sacks Allowed
111st (2.63)
91st (2.14)
Avg. Time of Possession
55th (30:30)
53rd (30:37)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Total Defense
70th (367.1)
14th (286.3)
Yards Allowed Per Play
103rd (5.92)
16th (4.55)
Scoring Defense
103rd (29.9)
44th (21.4)
Passing Yards Allowed
88th (231.3)
21st (181.0)
Rushing Yards Allowed
55th (135.9)
21st (105.3)
First Downs Allowed
91st (160)
6th (106)
3rd Down Def. %
101st (42.4%)
25th (33.3%)
4th Down Def. %
111st (66.7%)
22nd (40.0%)
Red Zone Def. %
132nd (100%)
44th (81.3%)
Turnovers Gained
121st (5)
6th (16)
Interceptions Caught
108th (3)
4th (12)
Fumbles Recovered
97th (2)
48th (4)
TFL Per Game
66th (5.5)
76th (5.3)
Sacks Per Game
60th (2.13)
46th (2.29)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Net Punting
109th (37.42)
115th (37.03)
Avg. Kickoff Return
82nd (19.45)
17th (26.22)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
53rd (19.00)
42nd (18.25)
Avg. Punt Return
86th (7.62)
5th (19.12)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
130th (18.63)
7th (1.17)
Field Goal Attempts
14-17
13-16
PAT
19-19
25-26
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Predictions:
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 73.6 percent chance to win against the Hokies. Louisville has an FPI rating of 9.8 (29th overall), whereas Virginia Tech has an FPI rating of -0.8 (69th overall)
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have an 81.59 percent chance to take down the Hokies. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 14.0 (24th overall), whereas Virginia Tech has an SP+ rating of -3.8 (84th overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 78 percent chance to defeat the Hokies. Louisville has a KFord rating of 11.7 (29th overall), whereas Virginia Tech has a KFord rating of -1.7 (70th overall)
- College Football Graphs Prediction: Per College Football Graph's EPA Margin metric, the Cardinals have an 74.2 percent chance to take down the Hokies. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.200 (20th overall), Virginia Tech has an EPA Margin rating of -0.081 (88th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 31, Virginia Tech 24.
