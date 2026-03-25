Three Louisville Players Who Improved Their NFL Draft Stock at Pro Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're just around the corner from the next batch of Louisville players potentially hearing their name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The 2026 NFL Draft is now less than a month away, with the three-day event taking place on Apr. 23-25 from Pittsburgh, Pa.

This past Tuesday, 22 Cardinals took the next step in their respective pre-draft process, with UofL holding the 2026 iteration of their annual Pro Day. While pro days might not carry the same cache that the NFL Combine does, they still serve an important role on the road to the NFL Draft.

So who are the Cardinals that did the most to improve their NFL Draft stock? Below are the three top performers from Tuesday's Pro Day:

DT Rene Konga

Konga was one of Louisville's most underrated players from the 2025 season. His 29 tackles, 5.0 for loss and 1.5 sacks might not have been top-five on the team, but his 86.4 grade on Pro Football Focus was No. 2 at the power four level (min. 400 snaps). There was nothing underrated about his Pro Day performance.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle had one of the best broad jumps of the day, leaping 10 feet and two inches - which would have topped all interior lineman at the 2026 NFL Combine. In the 40-Yard Dash, Louisville Cardinals On SI hand-timed him running a 4.64 on the first attempt and 4.72 on the second. Of course, these marks are very unofficial, but his athletic intangibles were still on full display. He hasn't garnered a ton of traction on draft boards, but he could work his way into the day three mix.

WR Caullin Lacy

Despite catching 60 passes for 635 yards and two touchdowns, as well as returning 25 punts for 454 yards and two scores, Lacy was in need of a good Pro Day badly. Already under-sized at 5-foot-9 and 183 pounds, his testing numbers from the NFL Combine were not great, resulting in him earning a 2.67 relative athletic score.

Fortunately, Lacy looked much better in his Pro Day. Not only did Louisville Cardinals On SI hand-time him running a 4.42 in the 40-Yard Dash on both attempts (again, very unofficial), but he certainly looked the part when running routes on air with Miller Moss. Footwork was crisp, catch radius was solid, and his burst was what we come to expect. While hearing his name called during the draft is still unlikely, he now has a much better chance at inking an undrafted free agent contract.

QB Miller Moss

During the season itself, Moss certainly had his ups and down. While the 6-foot-2, 210-pound signal caller threw for 2,679 yards and accounted for 25 total touchdowns, his decision making and arm strength wasn't exactly his strong suit in his lone season as a Cardinal.

Moss didn't do a lot of the standard combine-style drills, but did get in a lot of throwing reps. Over the first 5-10 minutes of Pro Day, admittedly, Moss was a little behind on most of his throw. But once he settled down, not only was he incredibly accurate, he flashed arm strength that did really see much during the season. It might not be enough to get drafted, but he could work his way to priority undrafted free agent status.

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(Photo of via University of Louisville Athletics)