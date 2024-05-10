Louisville Football's Top Remaining Class of 2025 Targets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of the first full recruiting cycle under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Louisville football program is gearing up for another notable recruiting class in the 2025 cycle. So far, the Cardinals boast a Class of 2024 that ranks as high as the No. 46 class in the nation according to 247Sports.
While that ranking is a bit behind what Louisville was around this time last year, there is a lot of behind-the-scenes momentum building up. The Cardinals are in the mix for multiple upper-tier prospects in the class, which has a high likelihood of coming to a head through the summer and all the way up until the early signing period.
With six commitments currently in the fold, who else are the Cards targeting? Below are some of Louisville's top remaining current targets in the 2024 cycle, listed alphabetically by last name:
JaDon Blair
Position: Safety
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds
School: Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor
Top Offers: Florida State, LSU Michigan, Miami, Notre Dame
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9351 (160th)
Quick Note: Blair recently took an official visit to campus for the spring game last month. They're firmly in the mix, but it'll be hard to fight off Notre Dame, Penn State and other blue bloods.
Floyd Boucard
Position: Defensive Line
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 315 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Central
Top Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma, USC
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8772 (587th)
Quick Note: Boucard is in line to take an official visit to Louisville on Jun. 1. Michigan State and Oklahoma - who are Louisville's main competition here - will each get visits over the proceeding weekends.
Jamauri Brice
Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Vitals: 5-foot-9, 180 pounds
School: Cartersville (Ga.) HS
Top Offers: Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (711th)
Quick Note: Louisville seems to be in the driver's seat after Brice visited during the Cardinals' Junior Day back on Jan. 27, and he has an official visit lined up for May 31. Though in-state Georgia, as well as Michigan, are both making pushes.
Tyrone Burrus Jr.
Position: Defensive End
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds
School: Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central
Top Offers: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8752 (622nd)
Quick Note: Burrus is another prospect Louisville is in good shape with, as he visited during spring practice and will return for an official visit on Jun. 7. He'll also visit Michigan State and Indiana afterwards.
Davion Chandler
Position: Wide Receiver
Vitals: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North
Top Offers: Iowa, Kansas, Michigan State, Wisconsin, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8517 (1,043rd)
Quick Note: Chandler is one of the more recently-offered targets, getting a scholarship offer on Mar. 25
Chase Davis
Position: Cornerback
Vitals: 5-foot-9, 165 pounds
School: Pearland (Tex.) Dawson
Top Offers: Arkansas, UCF, UNLV
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Quick Note: Arkansas is the main competition here, but Louisville is the frontrunner for Davis. He holds a Cardinals crystal ball pick on 247Sports.
Deion Deblanc
Position: Wide Receiver
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds
School: Houston (Tex.) North Shore
Top Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Houston, Oregon, Texas Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8833 (477th)
Quick Note: Arkansas is a major player in this recruitment. Deblanc holds a Louisville offer, but has yet to make a visit.
Kalen Edwards
Position: Defensive Line
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 330 pounds
School: Dyersburg (Tenn) HS
Top Offers: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8975 (329th)
Quick Note: Edwards decommitted from Auburn this past March, and Louisville quickly got involved. They'll have him on campus for an official visit on Jun 7, as well Georgia two weeks later.
Terrance Edwards
Position: Cornerback
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
School: Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal School
Top Offers: Clemson, Florida State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8836 (47th)
Quick Note: Virginia Tech is the leader in the clubhouse here with a couple 247Sports crystal ball picks, and West Virginia is also in the mix. But don't count out Louisville here.
Chris Ewald
Position: Cornerback
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds
School: Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep
Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9340 (164th)
Quick Note: Louisville is a major player for this elite prospect. Ewald's first official visit this summer is to the Cardinals on Jun. 14, then he heads to Penn State afterwards. Michigan is also someone to watch.
Lucas Farrington
Position: Running Back
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 200 pounds
School: Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy
Top Offers: Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, Missouri, Purdue
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Quick Note: Louisville is in Farrington's top three, along with Georgia Tech and Missouri. He has yet to take a visit.
Jontae Gilbert
Position: Cornerback
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
School: Atlanta (Ga.) Douglass
Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Texas
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9503 (101st)
Quick Note: Louisville is getting the very first official visit for Gilbert, which is set for this weekend, May 10. The former Ohio State commit has a couple crystal balls to Clemson, though they came back in December.
Dylan Gill
Position: Linebacker/Safety
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds
School: Homestead (Fla.) South Dade
Top Offers: Charlotte, FIU, FAU, USF
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (711th)
Quick Note: Louisville is the runaway favorite here. He attended a Junior Day last summer, visited during spring practice, and recently called the Cardinals his top school.
Jhrevious Hall
Position: Defensive Line
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 270 pounds
School: Columbia (Tenn) Central
Top Offers: Georgia Tech, Indiana, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8685 (759th)
Quick Note: Indiana is Louisville's main competition for Hall, but the Cardinals are in a good spot. He visited during spring practice, and is set to return to campus for an official visit on Jun. 21.
Ben Hanks Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington
Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, USC
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9489 (107th)
Quick Note: The Sunshine State's finest are all after Hanks, with Miami, Florida and FSU all heavily in the mix. However, it's Louisville who will get him on campus first, as he will take a visit on May 31.
Antonio Harris
Position: Wide Receiver/Safety
Vitals: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Male
Top Offers: Indiana, Purdue, Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8467 (1,102nd)
Quick Note: This recruitment is Louisville's to lose, as Harris has been on campus multiple times and the staff regularly keeps tabs on him. Indiana is in the mix, but the Cardinals are the heavy favorites and have a crystal ball pick to land him.
Lebron Hill
Position: Wide Receiver
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 180 pounds
School: Hammond (Ind.) Morton Senior
Top Offers: Purdue, Kentucky, Miami, Vanderbilt
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8244 (1,229th)
Quick Note: Louisville has made a lot of inroads with Hill. He's been on campus twice already, including during spring practice, and will take another visit on May 31.
Carl Jenkins Jr.
Position: Wide Receiver
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 177 pounds
School: St. Augustine (Fla.) HS
Top Offers: Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Texas A&M, UCF
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (528th)
Quick Note: Louisville is in the top six for Jenkins, along with Illinois, Mississippi State, Syracuse, UCF and USF. He's already visited during spring ball, and will return for an official visit on Jun. 7.
Josh Johnson
Position: Safety
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds
School: Ironton (Oh.) HS
Top Offers: Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8611 (906th)
Quick Note: Louisville is one of the top contenders for Johnson's commit, with Kentucky, Penn State and Missouri in the mix as well. He'll take a visit to campus on May 31.
Jeremiah Jones
Position: Safety
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds
School: Murray (Ky.) HS
Top Offers: Kentucky, Murray State, Nebraska
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8728 (668th)
Quick Note: One of the top prospects in the state, Louisville is without question the leader in this recruitment. Florida State is making a push lately, but Jones still has a crystal ball pick to the Cards.
Ezekiel Marcelin
Position: Linebacker
Vitals: 6-foot-0, 190 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Central
Top Offers: Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8861 (435th)
Quick Note: Miami is certainly a major player in this recruitment, but Louisville is as well. The Canes and Penn State will host him for visits first, but the Cardinals are in line to get potentially the final say with a Jun. 21 official.
C.J. May
Position: Defensive End
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds
School: Highland Home (Ala.) HS
Top Offers: Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Washington
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9032 (293rd)
Quick Note: Ole Miss appears to be the leader here, but Louisville - and Washington - are both firmly in the mix. May will first visit the Huskies on May 3, then head to the Cardinals on May 31.
Montavin Quisenberry
Position: Wide Receiver
Vitals: 5-foot-9, 160 pounds
School: Danville (Ky.) Boyle County
Top Offers: Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8689 (738th)
Quick Note: Quisenberry is another local prospect that Louisville has gotten heavily invested in. He visited for Junior Day in January, and will return for an official visit on Jun. 7.
Micah Rice
Position: Safety
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Archbishop Moeller
Top Offers: Arizona, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Stanford
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Quick Note: Louisville has put themselves in a good position with Rice. He visited for the spring game, and will be back on campus for an official visit on May 10.
Cortez Stone
Position: Running Back
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 170 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Central
Top Offers: Ball State, Purdue, Western Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8467 (1,102nd)
Quick Note: There are a few other Power Four programs in the mix, but Louisville has the luxury of being one of Stone's only P4 offers. A local product, he's also been on campus and visited with the Cardinals staff multiple times.
Kamare Williams
Position: Wide Receiver
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
School: Delray Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Central
Top Offers: Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oregon
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8853 (444th)
Quick Note: Louisville was one of the first programs to offer Williams, and he has been a high riser. Multiple schools are in the mix here, such as Florida, Pitt and Ole Miss.
(Photo via Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)
