Louisville Football's Top Remaining Class of 2026 Targets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of bringing in a solid 2025 recruiting class, the Louisville football program is gearing up for a potentially record-breaking class in the 2026 cycle.
As of Saturday, May 3, the Cardinals' 2026 recruiting class ranks as the No. 14 class in the nation per the 247Sports Composite, which would surpass the 2023 class (23rd overall) as UofL's best on-paper recruiting class in school history. There is a lot of momentum building up behind the scenes, and the Cardinals continue to be in the mix for multiple upper-tier prospects in the class. This has a high likelihood of coming to a head through the summer, and all the way up until the early signing period.
With 13 commitments currently in the fold, who else are the Cards targeting? Below are some of Louisville's top remaining current targets in the 2026 cycle, listed alphabetically by last name:
Devonte Anderson
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 18- pounds
School: Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
Top Offers: Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8672 (845th)
Quick Note: Louisville is not only in Anderson's top 11 schools, they are the first of five currently scheduled official visits. He will visit the weekend of May 30.
Jordan Crutchfield
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
School: Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood
Top Offers: Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8869 (447th)
Quick Note: Crutchfield received a scholarship offer back in January, and soon afterwards, scheduled an official visit for the weekend of June 13.
Jacob Curry
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
School: Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) Nease
Top Offers: Iowa State, Liberty, Pitt, USF, Vanderbilt
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Quick Note: Louisville is in a good spot for Curry, as they currently have his only scheduled official visit (June 13). That being said, Notre Dame could be someone to watch for.
Raderrion Daniels
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
School: Lake Cormorant (Miss.) HS
Top Offers: LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, SMU, Texas A&M
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8744 (683th)
Quick Note: It'll be hard to pull Daniels out of Mississippi, as he currently hold a crystal ball to Ole Miss. That being said, Louisville will host him for an official visit (June 6).
K.J. Deriso
Position: Wide Receiver/Defensive Back
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds
School: Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater
Top Offers: Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Syracuse
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Quick Note: Kentucky is likely the slight favorite here, and they're get Daniels' first official visit this summer. However, Louisville will also host him on the weekend of June 20.
Charlie Edgeworth
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 325 pounds
School: Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School
Top Offers: XXX
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8578 (1,029th)
Quick Note: It's another Louisville-Kentucky battle out on the recruiting trails, with Edgeworth visiting the Wildcats on May 30 and the Cardinals on June 6. He's high school teammates with UofL QB commit Briggs Cherry.
Adam Gehm
Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 235 pounds
School: Harmony (Penn.) Seneca Valley
Top Offers: Georgia Tech, Maryland, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Quick Note: Louisville is in a great spot with Gehm, who is set to take an official visit on June 13. It's a two horse-race with Vanderbilt, who will host him the weekend before.
Kendall Guervil
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 310 pounds
School: Fort Myers (Fla.) HS
Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Texas
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9365 (145th)
Quick Note: Guervil named Louisville to his top ten this past week. However, this will be a tough recruitment to win, as his top schools is a who's who of CFB blue bloods.
J.R. Hardrick
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 231 pounds
School: South Pittsburg (Tenn.) HS
Top Offers: Appalachian State, Georgia Tech, USF, Sacramento State, Western Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Quick Note: Louisville is in a great spot for Hardrick. He's made a couple unofficial visits, and currently has his only scheduled official visit, which is set for May 30.
Josiah Hope
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 300 pounds
School: Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin
Top Offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8803 (566th)
Quick Note: Hope is one of the top prospects in the Commonwealth, and Louisville is in a very good spot for him. They'll host him for an official visit on May 30, before he goes to Purdue the weekend after.
Rodarion Jones
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
School: Havana (Fla.) Miami Carol City
Top Offers: Florida, Florida State, Miami, Missouri, Oklahoma
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8850 (479th)
Quick Note: Louisville is in the top six for Jones, along with Maryland, Miami, Tulane, UCF and USF. An official visit is not yet scheduled, but CBs coach Steve Ellis has been recruiting him hard.
Jayden McGregory
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 182 pounds
School: Des Moines (Iowa) Valley
Top Offers: Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Nebraska
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8922 (391st)
Quick Note: Minnesota appears to have a slight lead in this recruitment, but Louisville is very much in it. The Gophers will host McGregory for an OV first (May 30), but Missouri (June 6) and UofL (June 20) are next up.
Julius Miles
Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 210 pounds
School: Freeport (Fla) HS
Top Offers: Colorado, Florida State, Houston, Michigan State, Pitt
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8826 (527th)
Quick Note: It's going to be a busy summer and competitive recruitment for Miles. He has five OVs scheduled, with Louisville getting the penultimate one as of this moment (June 13).
Larry Miles
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 170 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Jones
Top Offers: Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, Ole Miss, Syracuse
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8867 (450th)
Quick Note: While a handful of noteworthy schools are in the mix for Miles, Louisville made him a priority from the jump and are in a very good spot here. He'll take official visits to Pitt (June 6) and Kentucky (June 13) before going to Louisville (June 20).
David Pellman
Position: Offensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 285 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) DuPont Manual
Top Offers: Florida, Kentucky, Miami, Ole Miss, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8628 (943rd)
Quick Note: Pellman, who is the third-highest ranked uncommitted prospect in the state of Kentucky, has taken multiple visits to Louisville during his recruitment.
Lekhy Thompkins
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 227 pounds
School: Jackson (Tenn.) University School
Top Offers: Maryland, Mississippi State, Purdue, Virginia Tech, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8600 (987th)
Quick Note: Thompkins became a top RB target following Kaydin Jones' commitment to Oklahoma State. He has OVs set for Mississippi State (May 30) and Purdue (June 6), but he has visited Louisville before, and they get the last OV on June 20.
Darryon Williams
Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds
School: Tampa (Fla.) Plant
Top Offers: Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8996 (329th)
Quick Note: Williams has been committed to Florida State for just over a year, but Louisville never stopped recruiting him. He'll take an official visit on June 20.
