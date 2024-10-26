Louisville Report

What Jeff Brohm Said After Louisville's 31-27 Win at Boston College

Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm looks over his play card during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading up north for a matchup with Boston College, the Louisville football program was able to storm back from a 20-point deficit, escaping Chestnut Hill with a 31-27 victory.

"Really proud of our football team," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "Obviously, things weren't going our way early on, and it was disappointing, I'm sure, for everybody. But to withstand that, and to just continue to play to the end, and find a way to win against a good team, on the road, I couldn't be prouder. It's one of the toughest wins I think I've ever had as far as things don't look good, man, and it just continues to steamroll the opposite direction

"To finally get it back going our way, and play to the end, I'm proud of the team. Are there things to work on? Sure. Are there things are correct? Yes. But we just got to continue to grind away, and figure out ways to get better.

The Cardinals gave up 20 unanswered points to start the game, and trailed 27-10 midway through the third quarter before scoring three unanswered touchdown to capture the win. It marked the fourth-largest comeback win in school history, and the largest since Lamar Jackson led a 21-point comeback against Kentucky to win 38-24 on Nov. 28, 2015.

Here's what Brohm had to say following the win:

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

