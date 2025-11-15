Louisville Report

What Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Said After 20-19 Loss vs. Clemson

Listen to what the head coach of the Cardinals and various players said after their loss to the Tigers.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 14, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm talks with an official during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm talks with an official during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program found another way to lose in excruciating fashion, falling 20-19 to Clemson and officially end their slim chances of earning a spot in the ACC Championship Game.

Here's what head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback Miller Moss, running back Keyjuan Brown and linebacker Antonio Watts had to say following the loss:

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

QB Miller Moss

RB Keyjuan Brown and LB Antonio Watts

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football