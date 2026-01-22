Tyler Shough Named a Finalist for AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville quarterback and New Orleans Saints rookie Tyler Shough has been named a finalist the Associated Press NFL Rookie of the Year, it was announced Thursday.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are the four other finalists that were named.

The 6-foot-5, 219-pound signal caller started the season as the Saints' backup to Spencer Rattler. However, New Orleans began the 2025 season at just 1-7 with Rattler as the starter, eventually benching him midway through their week eight matchup against Tampa.

Shough took over as the starter from week nine onwards, and the Saints saw a near immediate turnaround. He guided them to a 5-4 record as the starter this season, including a four-game winning streak during the month of December. Earlier this month, the organization committed to him as their starter for next season.

He finished his first year in the NFL completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,384 yards and 10 touchdowns to six interceptions, as well as 186 yards and three scores on the ground in 45 attempts. On top of being a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Shough was also recently named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Shough was selected by New Orleans with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft last April. It was the highest that a Louisville player has been selected since Mekhi Becton was picked with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Transferring in from Texas Tech ahead of the 2024 season, he was able to play a full healthy season for the first time in his career, and it paid off massive dividends. Starting all 12 regular season games, Shough completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

Shough spent the previous three seasons of his collegiate career at Texas Tech, but was unable to play a full season each year. He suffered a broken collarbone four games into the 2021 season, missed a large chunk of the middle of the 2022 season due to another shoulder injury, then suffered a broken fibula just four games into the 2023 season

But when healthy, he had more than proven to be a capable quarterback. In 15 games over three seasons with the Red Raiders, Shough completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,922 yards and 20 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, while rushing for 432 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Chandler Ariz. native spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with Oregon, guiding the Ducks to a Pac-12 Championship and berth in the Fiesta Bowl during his lone season as a starter in 2020. In 26 career games, he has completed 63.2 percent of his throws for 4,625 yards and 36 touchdowns to 17 interceptions, along with 714 yards and 10 scores on the ground.

(Photo of Tyler Shough: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)

