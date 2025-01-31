Louisville QB Tyler Shough Voted a Top Performer in Week of Senior Bowl Practice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might be early in the pre-NFL Draft process, but Tyler Shough is quickly making a name for himself.
The former Louisville quarterback has down in Mobile, Ala. preparing for the Reese's Senior Bowl - an annual all-star exhibition that allows some of the top upperclassmen in college football to put their talents on display in front of NFL scouts and front office personnel.
During the week of practice leading up to the Senior Bowl, Shough was one of the top performers out there. In fact, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy announced Friday that Shough was voted as top quarterback for the National team during the week of practice by the participating defensive backs.
The players on the field weren't the only ones who noticed Shough making an statement. Numerous media in attendance took note during the three days of practice as well.
The Senior Bowl is set for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. from Hancock Whitney Stadium.
"Shough was making throws with zip, timing and touch throughout the National team's morning practice,"ESPN's Matt Miller wrote Wednesday. "He can spin the ball to every level of the field and shows mobility that teams will love. I still have Shough as a Day 3 quarterback, but performances like Wednesday could prompt some teams to fall in love."
Coming over from Texas Tech to play his final year of collegiate eligibility, Shough was able to play a full healthy season for the first time in his career, and it paid off massive dividends. Starting all 12 regular season games, Shough completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound signal caller was the 13th quarterback in school history to throw for 3,000 yards in a single season, most recently accomplished by Jack Plummer last year.
Shough spent the previous three seasons of his collegiate career at Texas Tech, but was unable to play a full season each year, and spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with Oregon. In 26 career games, he has completed 63.2 percent of his throws for 4,625 yards and 36 touchdowns to 17 interceptions, along with 714 yards and 10 scores on the ground.
(Photo of Tyler Shough: Vasha Hunt - Imagn Images)
