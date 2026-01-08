North Carolina Transfer DE Tyler Thompson Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed yet another impact transfer in the trenches, this time on the defensive side of the ball.

Former standout North Carolina defensive end Tyler Thompson announced Thursday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Thompson is the fifth transfer defensive lineman to commit to Louisville, following Miami tackle Daylen Russell, Purdue tackle Demeco Kennedy, plus Kentucky edges Jerod and Jacob Smith. He's also their fourth commitment of the day, following Kentucky receivers Montavin Quisenberry and Hardley Gilmore IV, plus UCLA linebacker/safety Benjamin Perry.

So far, the Cards have landed 17 transfer commitments, beginning to offset 23 portal defections that UofL has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up last Friday, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

While not a starter this past season for North Carolina, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher was one of the most underrated defensive players in the ACC. Playing in all 12 games for the Tar Heels, he collected 7.5 tackles for loss, the eighth-most sacks in the league at 7.0, two forced fumbles and 25 tackles overall.

Thompson finished the season with an 85.0 defensive grade on Pro Football Focus. Not only was this the highest on UNC, it was the fifth-highest among ACC edge rushers and 12th-highest among all ACC defenders (minimum 250 snaps).

The Cary, N.C. native started to show his potential as a true freshman in 2023, collecting a tackle for loss and fumble recovery in three games. Last season, he saw the field in all 12 games and made two starts, finishing the year with five tackles.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

