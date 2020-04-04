Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 DE Sedarius McConnell

The University of Louisville football program has made the top six for three-star Class of 2021 defensive end Sedarius McConnell, he announced Friday on Twitter. Also making the cut with Louisville were the Kansas Jayhawks, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Pitt Panthers, Vanderbilt Commodores and Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

A strong-side defensive end out of Westlake HS in Atlanta, GA, McConnell is the 77th ranked athlete in the state of Georgia (Rivals) and is listed at six-foot-two and 259 pounds. Should he commit to Louisville, he would be the second strong-side defensive end to commit in the 2021 cycle, joined by Victoine Brown.

Even though prospects are still not permitted to make in-person visits due to the extended dead period mandated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, head coach Scott Satterfield and the rest of the Louisville Cardinals football program are still generating plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail. Last month, the Cardinals received three commitments over an eight day span. Three-star Class of 2021 offensive guard Aaron Gunn committed on Mar. 17 for the first verbal of the 2021 cycle, three-star Class of 2021 defensive end Victoine Brown committed to Louisville back on Mar. 20, and UConn graduate transfer offensive lineman Cam DeGeorge committed on Mar. 25.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp