Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 athlete Jantzen Dunn

The University of Louisville football program has made the top seven for four-star Class of 2021 athlete Jantzen Dunn, he announced Saturday on Twitter.

Louisville has some stout competition to land Dunn's services, as they are going up against some notable blue bloods in college football. Also making the cut with Louisville were Georgia Tech, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and USC.

A cornerback & wide receiver out of South Warren HS in Bowling Green, KY, Dunn is the 22nd ranked athlete in the nation, and the 3rd ranked athlete in the state of Kentucky (247Sports). He is listed as six-foot-two and 178 pounds.

He is being recruited primarily by safeties coach ShaDon Brown & tight ends/special teams coach Stu Holt, and fortunately has made it to campus before the NCAA-mandated extended dead period began. He visited back on Mar. 1, with only the Ohio State Buckeyes & Tennessee Volunteers having been paid visits as well.

Louisville has been hot on the recruiting trail as of late, with the Cardinals receiving three commitments over an eight day span this month. Three-star Class of 2021 offensive guard Aaron Gunn committed on Mar. 17, three-star Class of 2021 defensive end Victoine Brown committed to Louisville back on Mar. 20, and UConn graduate transfer offensive lineman Cam DeGeorge committed on Mar. 25.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp