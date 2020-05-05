Class of 2021 TE Victor Mullen commits to Louisville

Class of 2021 tight end Victor "Vic" Mullen has committed to the University of Louisville football program, announcing the decision Tuesday.

Mullen is the fifth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle. He joins offensive guard Aaron Gunn, defensive end Victoine Brown, safety Bralyn Oliver and offensive tackle Zen Michalski.

This story will be updated.

