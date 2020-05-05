Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Class of 2021 TE Victor Mullen commits to Louisville

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 tight end Victor "Vic" Mullen has committed to the University of Louisville football program, announcing the decision Tuesday.

Mullen is the fifth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle. He joins offensive guard Aaron Gunn, defensive end Victoine Brown, safety Bralyn Oliver and offensive tackle Zen Michalski.

This story will be updated.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 OL Kenneth Bannister

The three-star prospect out of Louisiana includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Meet Mike Glazier: the man leading Louisville's latest case vs. the NCAA

Collegiate sports lawyer Mike Glazier is the man leading the charge for Louisville against the NCAA's Notice of Allegations. If history is any indicator, the Cards have a puncher's chance to avoid significant penalties.

Matthew McGavic

Notebook: Louisville faces Notice of Allegations from NCAA

President Neeli Bendapudi and Athletic Director Vince Tyra say University is prepared to push back

samdraut

Dr. Bendapudi: "We will not hesitate to push back" against NCAA NOA

University of Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi is fully prepared to fight allegations that the university believes are false.

Matthew McGavic

Chris Mack releases statement following Louisville's Notice of Allegations

Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack has released a statement following the program's Notice of Allegations from the NCAA

Matthew McGavic

Louisville receives Notice of Allegations from NCAA

Men's basketball program facing investigation from the NCAA

samdraut

Louisville Football Recruiting Update: May 4, 2020

An update in the realm of Louisville Football recruiting.

Matthew McGavic

William Hill releases updated 2020-21 title odds, Louisville's remains unchanged

Even after adding a pair of premier grad transfers to the fold, Louisville's championship odds in 2020-21 remain unchanged according to William Hill Sports Book.

Matthew McGavic

Roster outlook for Louisville women's basketball in 2020-21

Cardinals return ACC Player of the Year, two WNBA Draft picks depart

samdraut

An Updated Look at Louisville Basketball's 2021 Recruiting Board

Louisville offers are starting to pile up for Class of 2021 prospects, so let's take a look at who's currently on the board.

Matthew McGavic

by

Braytoar