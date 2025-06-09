Louisville Report

Report: Louisville 'Expected' to Hire Vince Marrow as General Manager

Marrow has been with Kentucky since 2013, and is one of the top recruiters in all of college football.

Kentucky associate head coach/tight end coach Vince Marrow worked his squad through drills during the Kentucky Wildcats' Blue White scrimmage at Kroger Field on Saturday afternoon in Lexington, Kentucky. April 13, 2024 / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's recruiting department has reportedly just received a major boost.

Kentucky tight ends/associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow is "expected" to become the next general manager for the Cardinals, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Marrow is finalizing a three-year deal with Louisville, per Thamel.

Marrow has been with Kentucky since 2013, served as the Wildcats' recruiting coordinator since 2014, and added the title of associate head coach in 2019. During his time on Mark Stoops' staff, he has been a dominant force in recruiting the Midwest, as well as one of the top recruiters in all of college football.

