Report: Louisville 'Expected' to Hire Vince Marrow as General Manager
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's recruiting department has reportedly just received a major boost.
Kentucky tight ends/associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow is "expected" to become the next general manager for the Cardinals, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Marrow is finalizing a three-year deal with Louisville, per Thamel.
Marrow has been with Kentucky since 2013, served as the Wildcats' recruiting coordinator since 2014, and added the title of associate head coach in 2019. During his time on Mark Stoops' staff, he has been a dominant force in recruiting the Midwest, as well as one of the top recruiters in all of college football.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Vince Marrow: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky