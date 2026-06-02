Way-Too-Early Louisville 2026 Opponent Preview: Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the summer months now on the horizon and rosters across college football now firmly set in stone, Louisville Cardinals On SI will provide way-too-early previews for each opponent on their 2026 schedule.

Concluding our way-too-early preview series, we have the Cardinals' Governor's Cup matchup at Kentucky:

Kentucky Wildcats

2026 Meeting: Saturday, Nov. 28 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.

Last Meeting: Louisville won 41-0 on Nov. 29, 2025 at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

All-Time Series: Kentucky leads 19-17

It's a new era in Lexington. Following a 13-year run that saw him become the winningest head coach in Kentucky history, Mark Stoops was fired following back-to-back losing seasons, including a 5-7 campaign this past year that ended with a 41-0 beatdown from the Cards. Oddly enough, taking over the Wildcats is Louisville native and former UofL quarterback Will Stein, who spent the previous three seasons on the west coast as the offensive coordinator at Oregon.

During his time with the Ducks, Stein developed a reputation as one of the top young offensive minds in the sport. He and new offensive coordinator Joe Sloan inherited an offense that ranked 103rd in the nation at just 341.1 yards per game, and they used the transfer portal to almost completely retool this unit.

There was hope that local product Cutter Boley would stay for the regime change. But after his transfer to Arizona State, Kentucky had to dip into the portal to land their quarterback, eventually landing Notre Dame's Kenny Minchey. Considering that the Fighting Irish have had Sam Hartman, Riley Leonard and C.J. Carr during his time in South Bend, Minchey has exclusively been a backup, only going 23-of-29 for 212 yards through the air, with 96 yards and two scores on the ground. That being said, the former blue chip prospect has a high ceiling due to his talent level, and has a chance to thrive in his first opportunity as a starter. (Sound familiar?)

As far as Minchey's cast of characters to throw to, Kentucky sports a good mix of transfers and returners here. Wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV returns following a 28 reception/313 yards/one touchdown season, as does tight end Willie Rodriguez, who caught 23 passes for 310 yards and a score. LSU's Nic Anderson (38 catches for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023 at Oklahoma) and Southern Utah's Shane Carr (50 receptions for 744 yards and four touchdowns) also join the fold via the portal. Returner D.J. Miller (13/175/2) also has a chance to have a breakout season as well.

As far as the ground game, the Wildcats have potential here, albeit with a massive injury question. C.J. Baxter transferred in from Texas, and when healthy, has shown to be a special player when he touches the ball. However, following a true freshman campaign where he totaled 815 yards from scrimmage, he's been limited to only nine games played over the last two seasons. Even if Baxter is healthy, expect Oklahoma transfer Jovantae Barnes to get some reps as well, as he rushed for 1,236 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first three years with the Sooners after taking a redshirt last season.

Putting a bow on this side of the line of scrimmage is an offensive line that, on paper, should take a step forward following a 2025 season where they allowed 2.42 sacks (105th in FBS) and 6.00 tackles for loss (103rd in FBS) per game. Tennessee LT Lance Heard, Ohio State LG Tegra Tshabola and Baylor C Colton Price are all regarded as four-star transfers, with Alabama RG Olaus Alinen also joining the fold and returner Malachi Wood stepping up at RT. Time will tell how they come together as a unit and how good they can be, but there's no doubt that the UK offensive line should be much better.

The other side of the line of scrimmage is what Stoops had traditionally been known for, but Kentucky's defense had a down 2025 season by their standards, giving up 374.2 yards (67th in FBS) and 26.4 points (75th in FBS) per game. Stein and new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman take over a defense that loses a lot of production and is relying heavily on multiple players stepping up, but does return a few impact guys.

The Wildcats were mostly mediocre in terms of their ability to get in the backfield last season, ranking 64th nationally in sacks (2.08 per game) and 52nd in tackles for loss, but do have some continuity on the defensive line. Sack leader Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace (31 tackles, 7.0 for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble) is running it back, with fellow returners Lorenzo Cowan (13 tackles, 4.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 fumbles) and Sam Greene (25 tackles, 3.0 for loss) rounding out a good rotation at edge rusher. The middle of the line will mainly be anchored by Tavion Gadson (28 tackles, 4.0 for loss, 2.5 sacks), with Purdue's Jamarrion Harkless (13 tackles, 2.5 sacks) and LSU's Ahmad Breaux (19 tackles, 2.5 for loss) rounding out the primary rotation at tackle.

The middle of the field at linebacker is where Kentucky's defense has the most questions. Sure, they do return Grant Godfrey, who was the 'Cats' seventh-leading tackler at 34 (along with 2.0 for loss). But returner Antwan Smith, plus Texas' Elijah Barnes and Arkansas' Tavion Wallace, combined for just 12 tackles last season at their respective schools. This trio will all have to take a collective step forward so that the burden at linebacker is not all on Godfrey.

The Wildcats struggled mightily when it came to defending the pass last season, allowing 239.9 passing yards per game for the 104th-ranked passing defense in the FBS. Heading into the 2026, their secondary should be able to hold their own despite losing a few impact players.

At cornerback, Nasir Addison (13 tackles in four games) Grant Grayton (16 tackles, 3 PBUs, 1 interception) and Terhyon Nichols (18 tackles, 5 PBUs) are all running it back, with Western Carolina's Hasaan Sykes (49 tackles, 4.0 for loss, 2.0 sacks, 3 interceptions, 5 PBUs) entering the mix. Kentucky has a great one-two punch at safety in returner Ty Bryant (Team-best 76 tackles, 2.0 for loss, 4 interceptions) and Florida's Jordan Castell (54 tackles, 2 interceptions), but much like at linebacker, their depth on the back end does not have a lot of production.

Overall, year one under Will Stein could have a high ceiling, but it also seems to have a low floor. Their offense will rely a lot on Minchey's capabilities in his first year as a starter, and their defense is putting faith in a lot of guys to make progress in new and bigger roles. Louisville could either have a battle on their hands, especially with this game being in Lexington, or win their third straight blowout.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram for the latest news.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Will Stein: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)