Louisville OL Pete Nygra Signs UDFA Deal with Chiefs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Louisville center Pete Nygra is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Nygra is the fifth former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free agent deal following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, following wide receiver Caullin Lacy, linebacker T.J. Quinn, defensive tackle Rene Konga and quarterback Miller Moss. Just one Louisville player was selected in this year's draft, with wide receiver Chris Bell coming off the board in the third round to the Miami Dolphins.

Spending the last two seasons with Louisville after beginning his career at Northern Illinois, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman was a steady force in the middle of the line for the Cardinals. He was also one of the most underrated centers in the ACC.

Starting all 13 games this past season, Nygra allowed just one sack and 12 total pressures in 464 pass block snaps and 831 blocking snaps overall, earning an All-ACC honorable mention. Among centers with at least 500 blocking snaps in 2025, Nygra's 71.3 offensive grade on Pro Football Focus ranked third in the ACC, 17th in the power conference ranks, and 31st in all of the FBS.

2024 was Nygra's first season in a Louisville uniform after transferring from the Huskies, and he made a seamless transition to the power conference level right out of the gates. Starting all 13 games that season as well, he gave up just one sack and 16 total pressures in 475 pass blocking snaps and 848 total blocking snaps.

The Indianapolis native was a two-year starter for NIU prior to joining Louisville, and was one of the best centers in the MAC. During his final season there in 2023, he did not allow a single sack and only gave up nine total pressures across 12 starts, 382 pass block snaps and 772 blocking snaps overall. With a 73.7 offensive grade on PFF, he was the second-highest graded center in the MAC that season.

He saw minimal reps during his true freshman campaign, but was elevated to starter in 2022, where he played in all 12 games and started 11. Across his five-year collegiate career, he has given up just two sacks (and 45 total pressures) in 1,649 pass block snaps and 3,212 total blocking snaps.

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(Photo of Pete Nygra: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)