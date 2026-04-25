Louisville LB T.J. Quinn Signs UDFA Deal with Packers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Louisville linebacker T.J. Quinn is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Quinn is one of five former Cardinals to sign an undrafted free agent deal following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, joining defensive tackle Rene Konga, wide receiver Caullin Lacy, quarterback Miller Moss and center Pete Nygra. Just one Louisville player was selected in this year's draft, with wide receiver Chris Bell coming off the board in the third round to the Miami Dolphins.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound inside linebacker was a steady force in the middle of the field during his time at Louisville, leading the Cardinals in tackles in each of the last three seasons. He's also coming off of a career year, one which netted him a Third-Tea All-ACC selection.

Starting all 13 games for UofL, Quinn collected 95 tackles (45 solo), the second-most tackles for loss on the team at 8.0, 3.0 sacks, four pass breakups and two interceptions. All of these marks were good for the best in his five-year collegiate career.

A native of Valdosta, Ga. and the son of former Louisville running back/defensive back Terry Quinn, T.J. was a safety coming out of high school, but made the transition to linebacker once he got to college. After only collecting two tackles in one game as a true freshman in 2021, Quinn cracked the linebacker rotation in 2022, finishing with 18 tackles in 13 games.

Despite then-head coach Scott Satterfield leaving for Cincinnati, Quinn opted to stay at Louisville and play for head coach Jeff Brohm. They loyalty to the Cardinals paid off, and his career immediately took off under Brohm.

In 2023 during his redshirt sophomore season and first year under Brohm, Quinn earned an All-ACC honorable mention. He started all 14 games, finishing the year with 92 tackles (34 solo), 2.5 for loss, half a sack, an interception, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

While Quinn didn't earn an All-ACC nod as a redshirt junior in 2024, it certainly wasn't for a lack of production. That year, he started all 13 games, tallying 82 tackles (35 solo) 4.0 for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup.

Over the course of his 54-game collegiate career, Quinn collected 289 tackles (123 solo), 15 for loss, 5.0 sacks seven pass breakups, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

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(Photo of T.J. Quinn: Trevor Ruszkowski - Imagn Images)