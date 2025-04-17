Report: Louisville DL William Spencer Enters Transfer Portal
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another defensive lineman for the Louisville football program is choosing to move on.
Defensive lineman William "Woo" Spencer has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer.
Spencer is the fifth Louisville player to enter the portal following the conclusion of the Cardinals' spring practice. He joins offensive lineman Austin Collins, wide receiver JoJo Stone, fellow d-lineman Saadiq Clements, and linebacker Darius Thomas.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman spent two seasons as Cardinals, but saw all of his in-game action this past season after redshirting his true freshman campaign. This past season, he played in 11 of Louisville's game, but logged only four tackles (one solo) across 58 defensive snaps.
A Louisville native, Spencer spent the first three years of his high school career just down the street from UofL at Louisville (Ky.) Male, before playing his senior year just across the Ohio River at New Albany (Ind.) HS. He was regarded as the No. 507 prospect in the Class of 2023 coming out of high school.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, losing 23 returning scholarship players to the portal, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 19 commitments via the portal up to this point, and are expected to add more in the spring window.
Related: Louisville Football 2024-25 Transfer Tracker
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of William "Woo" Spencer via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky