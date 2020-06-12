Louisville Report
2020 MLB Draft | Louisville Baseball Recap

Matthew McGavic

The 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft is now officially in the books.

Although it had been reduced to a mere five rounds long as opposed to the normal forty due to budget shortfalls caused by the coronavirus, the draft still had a heavy Louisville presence.

In total, three University of Louisville baseball players were selected between Wednesday & Thursday night. In head coach Dan McDonnell's 14-year tenure as the head coach of the Cardinals, he has had 87 MLB Draft selection, with 29 of them coming in the first five rounds. In addition, the Cardinal Nine also had a JUCO transfer and Class of 2020 commit get selected.

All draftees have until August 1st to sign their tender.

LHP Reid Detmers

- Selection: No. 10 overall, 1st round

- Team: Los Angeles Angels

We didn't have to wait long to see the first Cardinal off the board. Detmers is the third highest-drafted player in Louisville history, behind only LHP/1B Brendan McKay (No. 4 in 2017) and OF Corey Ray (No. 5 in 2016). He was also the seventh first round draft pick in program history, and the first since McKay.

Los Angeles Angels select Reid Detmers with No. 10 overall pick of 2020 MLB Draft

RHP Bobby Miller

- Selection: No. 29 overall, 1st round

- Team: Los Angeles Dodgers

There had been talk that Miller could slide into the later part of the first round, and it came to pass on Wednesday night. For just the second time in program history, Louisville baseball had multiple student-athletes selected in the first round of the MLB Draft, and the first time since 2016. Miller was the eighth first round selection in program history, with all eight coming in the last five years.

Los Angeles Dodgers select Bobby Miller with No. 29 overall pick of 2020 MLB Draft

OF/RHP Adisyn Coffey

- Selection: No. 83 overall, 3rd round

- Team: Chicago White Sox

The No. 326 player in the nation out of HS, Coffey originally committed to Arizona State and played his freshman year for the Sun Devils in 2018. Following that, he transferred to San Jacinto College in 2019, then to Wabash Valley for the 2020 season, then announced his commitment to Louisville as a JUCO transfer. He plans to both pitch and hit should he make it to Louisville, although Baseball America's Teddy Cahill believes "his future is on the mound."

3B AJ Vukovich

- Selection: No. 119 overall, 4th round

- Team: Arizona Diamondbacks

Vukovich is the highest rated prospect in Louisville's 2020 recruiting class, coming in as the No. 42 high school player in the nation. Coincidentally, this is the second year in a row that the Diamondbacks have drafted Louisville's highest ranked commit, with Arizona drafting and signing Avery Short last year.

OF/C Zach Britton

- Selection: No. 136 overall, 5th round

- Team: Toronto Blue Jays

With Britton's selection, this is the fifth year in a row that Louisville has had at least three MLB Draft selections in the first five rounds. 2016 had a whopping seven picks in the first five rounds, while 2017-19 each had three.

Toronto Blue Jays select Zach Britton in Fifth Round of 2020 MLB Draft

