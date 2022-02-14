3rd & Central: Episode 12 - The Revenge Tour

On this episode, the guys recap the offseason and preview the 2022 edition of Louisville Cardinals baseball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Baseball is back in Louisville, and Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and Card Chronicle Contributor Matt Sefcovic are back to break it all down.

On this episode of '3rd & Central', the guys preview the upcoming 2022 season of Louisville Cardinals baseball. There's a ton to be excited about, as the guys break down the new players as well as the guys returning. Plus, who will break through as hitters, who is the go-to pitcher, offseason changes, avoiding the 2021 slide, schedule, and so much more.

