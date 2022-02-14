Skip to main content

3rd & Central: Episode 12 - The Revenge Tour

On this episode, the guys recap the offseason and preview the 2022 edition of Louisville Cardinals baseball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Baseball is back in Louisville, and Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and Card Chronicle Contributor Matt Sefcovic are back to break it all down.

On this episode of '3rd & Central', the guys preview the upcoming 2022 season of Louisville Cardinals baseball. There's a ton to be excited about, as the guys break down the new players as well as the guys returning. Plus, who will break through as hitters, who is the go-to pitcher, offseason changes, avoiding the 2021 slide, schedule, and so much more.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes as well as Spotify. Also be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter at @3rdCentralPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, following the direct link to iTunes here and Spotify here*

Also, check out some interviews from other episodes of '3rd & Central' below:

Read More

Related Content:

(Photo of Louisville Players: Matt Stone - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_14074203_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

3rd & Central: Episode 12 - The Revenge Tour

1 minute ago
1C26E944-13E6-48F8-A98B-12AF70B92547
Football

Former Cards Tutu Atwell, Javian Hawkins Win Super Bowl 56 with Rams

12 hours ago
8D6A36F9-837B-4A64-89F3-C09B2901746E
Basketball

Louisville Blasts Notre Dame in Top 20 Matchup

18 hours ago
USATSI_17233040_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Coaching Candidate Profile: Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew

Feb 13, 2022
0FC02FDC-A8C0-462A-8CB6-7A557C331588
Other Sports

How to Watch: Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

6 hours ago
USATSI_17126442_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Coaching Candidate Profile: Bellarmine Head Coach Scott Davenport

Feb 13, 2022
USATSI_17426820_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Coaching Candidate Profile: Wake Forest Head Coach Steve Forbes

Feb 13, 2022
USATSI_14074201_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Louisville Baseball Entering 2022 Season with Heightened Motivation

Feb 11, 2022