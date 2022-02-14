3rd & Central: Episode 12 - The Revenge Tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Baseball is back in Louisville, and Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and Card Chronicle Contributor Matt Sefcovic are back to break it all down.
On this episode of '3rd & Central', the guys preview the upcoming 2022 season of Louisville Cardinals baseball. There's a ton to be excited about, as the guys break down the new players as well as the guys returning. Plus, who will break through as hitters, who is the go-to pitcher, offseason changes, avoiding the 2021 slide, schedule, and so much more.
Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes as well as Spotify. Also be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter at @3rdCentralPod.
*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, following the direct link to iTunes here and Spotify here*
(Photo of Louisville Players: Matt Stone - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
