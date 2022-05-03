7th Inning Stretch: Battle of the Barrel (Week 12)

The Cardinals have one of their toughest weeks of the season coming up, starting with their annual rivalry battle vs. Vanderbilt.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the regular season starting to inch towards a close, the Louisville baseball program is beginning to peak at the right time.

After easily dispatching of Western Kentucky in their midweek matchup, the Cardinals (31-12, 14-7 ACC) then followed that up with a sweep over Clemson to go 4-0 on the week. It was only their third perfect week on the season, and first since conference play started.

Louisville's performance at the plate, which had already been impressive throughout the course of the year, has looked stellar over the last couple weeks. The Cards have posted double-digit runs in six of their last seven games, including 18 in their finale vs. Clemson.

On the other hand, pitching continues to be a sore spot. Outside of Jared Poland as the Friday starter and Michael Prosecky as the go-to closer, Louisville has not gotten any consistency on their pitching staff. If the Cards are to make a deep postseason run, more pitchers besides those two will have to step up.

Louisville as a whole will have to step up, as they are facing arguably their toughest week of the season coming up. First, they will travel to Nashville to face a slumping but potent Vanderbilt, then head to Winston-Salem and take on one of the ACC's hottest teams in Wake Forest.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

Louisville ranks as high as No. 5 (Collegiate Baseball Newspaper) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.

With nine conference games left, Louisville has a 1.0 game lead over Notre Dame for first in the Atlantic Division.

Ben Metzinger ranks 32nd in the nation in home runs with 14, 22nd in walks with 39 and 39th in RBIs with 50.

Christian Knapczyk ranks third in the nation in runs with 63.

Michael Prosecky is 26th in the nation in saves with eight.

Levi Usher ranks 10th in the nation in stolen bases with 27.

Dalton Rushing ranks 22nd in the nation in walks with 39.

Cam Masterman ranks 32nd in the nation in home runs with 14, and 28th in RBIs with 52.

The Week Ahead

Away (Hawkins Field - Nashville, Tenn.)

Tuesday, May 3 at 7:00pm vs Vanderbilt

SEC Network



93.9 The Ville

Away (David F. Couch Ballpark - Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Friday, May 6 at 6:00pm vs. Wake Forest

ACC Network



93.9 The Ville

Saturday, May 7 at 4:00pm vs. Wake Forest

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Sunday, May 8 at 1:00pm vs. Wake Forest

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: Vanderbilt University

Nickname: Commodores

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Total Enrollment: 7,057

Head Coach (school record): Tim Corbin (831-390-1)

2022 Record (conference record): 29-13 (10-11 SEC)

All-Time Series Record: Vanderbilt leads 19-11

Top Performers (Hitters):

UTIL Dominic Keegan (42 GP, 42 GS): .401/.473/.669, 8 HR, 43 RBI, 14 2B, 2 3B, 23 BB

(42 GP, 42 GS): .401/.473/.669, 8 HR, 43 RBI, 14 2B, 2 3B, 23 BB UTIL Spencer Jones (41 GP, 41 GS): .356/.452/.617, 7 HR, 37 RBI, 16 2B, 21 BB

(41 GP, 41 GS): .356/.452/.617, 7 HR, 37 RBI, 16 2B, 21 BB OF Enrique Bradfield Jr. (42 GP, 42 GS): .289/.402/.491, 5 HR, 22 RBI, 7 2B, 5 3B, 30 BB, 28 SB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

LHP Devin Futrell (9 APP, 8 GS) : 2.11 ERA, 42.2 IP, 50 K, 5 BB, .179 B/AVG

: 2.11 ERA, 42.2 IP, 50 K, 5 BB, .179 B/AVG RHP Thomas Schultz (15 APP, 0 GS) : 1.71 ERA, 21.0 IP, 26 K, 4 BB, .176 B/AVG

: 1.71 ERA, 21.0 IP, 26 K, 4 BB, .176 B/AVG RHP Christian Little (12 APP, 0 GS): 2.41 ERA, 22.1 IP, 28 K, 7 BB, .183 B/AVG

Weekend

School: Wake Forest University

Nickname: Demon Deacons

Location: Winston-Salem, N.C.

Total Enrollment: 5,441

Head Coach (school record): Tom Walter (354-321)

2022 Record (conference record): 31-13 (10-11 ACC)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 18-5



Top Performers (Hitters):

INF Tommy Hawke (42 GP, 30 GS): .380/.500/.496, 2 HR, 15 RBI, 6 2B, 27 BB

(42 GP, 30 GS): .380/.500/.496, 2 HR, 15 RBI, 6 2B, 27 BB C/OF Brendan Tinsman (43 GP, 42 GS): .357/.400/.726, 17 HR, 52 RBI, 11 2B, 9 BB

(43 GP, 42 GS): .357/.400/.726, 17 HR, 52 RBI, 11 2B, 9 BB OF/INF Nick Kurtz (37 GP, 36 GS): .343/.478/.629, 10 HR, 38 RBI, 11 2B, 34 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

RHP Rhett Lowder (11 APP, 11 GS) : 2.32 ERA, 66.0 IP, 71 K, 17 BB, .226 B/AVG

: 2.32 ERA, 66.0 IP, 71 K, 17 BB, .226 B/AVG RHP Camden Minacci (22 APP, 0 GS) : 1.71 ERA, 31.2 IP, 46 K, 10 BB, .212 B/AVG

: 1.71 ERA, 31.2 IP, 46 K, 10 BB, .212 B/AVG LHP Crawford Wade (19 APP, 0 GS): 2.49 ERA, 25.1 IP, 29 K, 8 BB, .221 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

Vanderbilt Wake Forest Louisville D1 Baseball Ranking NR NR 10th RPI 9th 28th 23rd SOS 12th 51st 40th Home Record 19-8 23-6 25-5 Away Record 8-5 8-7 5-6 Neutral Record 2-0 0-0 1-1

Hitting:

Vanderbilt Wake Forest Louisville Base on Balls 46th (215) 4th (266) 8th (249) Batting Average 59th (.292) 2nd (.323) 6th (.316) Home Runs 77th (49) 7th (83) 23rd (67) On Base Percentage 52nd (.393) 2nd (.431) 3rd (.429) Scoring Average 84th (7.0) 3rd (9.6) 2nd (9.7) Slugging Percentage 58th (.472) 6th (.545) 8th (.533)

Pitching:

Vanderbilt Wake Forest Louisville Earned Run Average 4th (3.15) 72nd (4.61) 140th (5.50) Hits Allowed/9 Innings 3rd (6.54) 54th (8.57) 83rd (8.98) Strikeouts/9 Innings 3rd (11.3) 55th (9.7) 25th (10.3) Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio 12th (3.14) 75th (2.32) 96th (2.19) WHIP 3rd (1.13) 67th (1.42) 119th (1.52) Walks Allowed/9 Innings 51st (3.61) 116th (4.17) 182nd (4.69)

