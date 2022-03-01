7th Inning Stretch: Steady Improvement (Week 3)

While the Louisville baseball program wasn't perfect last week, they looked a lot better compared to their opening weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program wasn't perfect in their first week of games at Jim Patterson Stadium, but they were close.

Returning home after going 1-2 in their opening weekend down in Tampa, Fla., the Cardinals followed that up by going 3-1 in their first games of an 18-game home stretch. They were able to stage a late inning rally against Xavier and win their series against Dartmouth, although they did drop game two.

It did come against lesser opponents, but the hitting was much improved this past week. Louisville hit 45-138 (.326) against Xavier and Dartmouth, and their 38 runs in the Dartmouth series was their most since putting up 61 against Alabama A&M in Apr. of 2019.

While not optimal, the pitching and defense did look better as well. The bullpen did give up four late runs to Xavier, as well five- and three- spots in the Dartmouth series, but starting pitching seemed to be solid. Louisville had four errors in the first three games of the week, but finally had their first error-free game of the season in the series finale.

Obviously, this is very much a team that is still a work in progress. But it is promising to see them, largely, take care of business this past week. They'll have another crop of relatively manageable games this week, before a hard week of non-con games and the start of ACC play.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

Louisville remains unranked in the top 25 of all of the six major collegiate baseball polls.

Ben Bianco had a career-high five hits in the series finale against Dartmouth, and it was the first five-hit games for the Cardinals since Alex Binelas had the same vs. Alabama A&M on Apr. 26, 2019.

Ben Metzinger also had a career-high five RBI in the same game. Both him and Bianco were one leg shy of the cycle.

Bianco ranks third in triples this season with two. He is one of six players in D1 baseball with multiple triples this season.

Michael Prosecky is tied for eighth in the nation with two saves.

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Tuesday, Mar. 1 at 5:00pm vs. Morehead State ACC Network Extra 970 WGTK

Friday, Mar. 4 at 3:00pm vs. Akron ACC Network Extra 93.9 The Ville

Saturday, Mar. 5 at 1:00pm vs. Akron ACC Network Extra 93.9 The Ville

Sunday, Mar. 6 at 1:00pm vs. Akron

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: Morehead State University

Nickname: Eagles

Location: Morehead, Ky.

Total Enrollment: 8,621

Head Coach (school record): Mik Aoki (32-38)

2022 Record (conference record): 3-5 (0-0)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 25-5

Team Leaders:

Avg: Nick Gooden (.353)

RBI: Jackson Feltner (7)

HR: Jackson Feltner, Ryley Preece (2)

ERA: John Bakke (0.00)

Strikeouts: John Bakke (10)

Wins: Three Tied (1)

Weekend

School: University of Akron

Nickname: Zips

Location: Akron, Ohio

Total Enrollment: 13,651

Head Coach (school record): Chris Sabo (17-53)

2022 Record (conference record): 1-5 (0-0)

All-Time Series Record: First Meeting

Team Leaders:

Avg: Nick Arrivo (.364)

RBI: Cameron Benson (5)

HR: Cameron Benson (1)

ERA: Anthony Fett (3.72)

Strikeouts: Anthony Fett, Conor Steinbaugh (5)

Wins: Sammy Tortorella (1)

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

Morehead State Akron Louisville Highest Poll Ranking NR NR NR RPI 61st 98th 226th SOS 35th 47th 234th Home Record 2-2 0-0 3-1 Away Record 1-3 1-5 0-1 Neutral Record 0-0 0-0 1-1

Hitting

Morehead State Akron Louisville Base on Balls 31st (42) 238th (19) 106th (32) Batting Average 230th (.220) 197th (.234) 54th (.299) Hits 182nd (52) 216th (46) 51st (73) Home Runs 108th (5) 257th (1) 57th (7) On Base Percentage 167th (.351) 220th (.318) 58th (.406) Runs 142nd (39) 270th (16) 37th (60) Slugging Percentage 192nd (.347) 257th (.289) 39th (.492)

Pitching

Morehead State Akron Louisville Earned Run Average 177th (5.81) 238th (7.45) 144th (4.87) Hits Allowed/9 Innings 226th (11.03) 231st (11.17) 137th (8.85) Strikeouts/9 Innings 231st (7.7) 273rd (6.1) 44th (11.2) Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio 134th (2.04) 248th (1.27) 53rd (3.17) WHIP 18th (1.65) 213th (1.78) 107th (1.38) Walks Allowed/9 Innings 88th (3.77) 168th (4.84) 70th (3.54)

