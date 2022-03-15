7th Inning Stretch: Conference Play Begins (Week 5)

After passing their first real test of the season, now the season starts really ramping up for the Louisville baseball program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's safe to say that that the Louisville baseball program passed their first real test of the season.

The easy part of the non-conference slate was out of the way, and the Cardinals were tasked with facing No. 15 TCU and Michigan last week. They still went 3-1 on the week, holding off the Horned Frogs long enough to escape with a big midweek victory, then capturing the series against the Wolverines, 2-1.

Once again, offense was the star of the show. Even against two top tier Power Five programs, the bats were still red hot. In fact, the Cardinals has more runs, triples, home runs, total bases and a higher slugging percentage through 15 games than any other Louisville team under head coach Dan McDonnell.

Over on the mound, things are beginning to take form. After some early shuffling, the starting rotation seems to be trending towards Tate Kuehner, Riley Phillips and Jared Poland, with the trio combining for a 1.88 ERA. The only remaining issue seems to be finding a consistant arm out of the bullpen other than Michael Prosecky.

Now things really start to get serious. Louisville not only has a long week in store, but they are kicking off conference play against arguably the best team in the league. Things are looking up after a rough first two weeks, but it won't get any easier from here on out.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

Louisville remains unranked in the top 25 of all of the six major collegiate baseball polls.

Levi Usher was named the ACC Player of the Week after going 9-for-15 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, eight RBIs and six stolen bases.

Christian Knapczyk ranks first in the nation in runs with 25, and is 25th in on base percentage at .554.

Ben Metzinger ranks 11th in the nation in home runs with 7, and 12th nationally in RBIs with 24.

Ben Bianco, Usher and Knapczyk are all tied for fifth nationally in triples with three.

Michael Prosecky is 11th in the nation in saves with four.

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Tuesday, Mar. 15 at 3:00pm vs. Northern Kentucky

ACC Network Extra



970 AM

Wednesday, Mar. 16 at 11:00am vs. Bellarmine ACC Network Extra 970 AM

Friday, Mar. 18 at 7:00pm vs. Notre Dame ACC Network 970 AM

Saturday, Mar. 19 at 1:00pm vs. Notre Dame ACC Network Extra 93.9 The Ville

Sunday, Mar. 20 at 1:00pm vs. Notre Dame

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: Northern Kentucky University

Nickname: Norse

Location: Highland Heights, Ky.

Total Enrollment: 11,507

Head Coach (school record): Dizzy Peyton (5-9)

2022 Record (conference record): 5-9 (0-0)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 3-0

Top Performers (Hitters):

INF Manny Vorhees (14 GP, 14 GS): .375/.485/.661, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 7 2B, 9 BB, 9 SB

(14 GP, 14 GS): .375/.485/.661, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 7 2B, 9 BB, 9 SB C Michael Hall (11 GP, 6 GS): .414/.452/.655, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 2 2B, 3B, 2 BB

(11 GP, 6 GS): .414/.452/.655, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 2 2B, 3B, 2 BB OF Brennan Gick (13 GP, 11 GS): .286/.432/.657, 4 HR, 7 RBI, 2B, 7 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

RHP Tyler Ollier (4 APP, 0 GS) : 1.93 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 4 K, 3 BB, .250 B/AVG

: 1.93 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 4 K, 3 BB, .250 B/AVG RHP Bryson Lonsbury (5 APP, 0 GS) : 3.07 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 3 K, 5 BB, .226 B/AVG

: 3.07 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 3 K, 5 BB, .226 B/AVG LHP Noah Richardson (4 APP, 0 GS): 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 11 K, 4 BB, .214 B/AVG

Midweek

School: Bellarmine University

Nickname: Knights

Location: Louisville, Ky.

Total Enrollment: 2,484

Head Coach (school record): Larry Owens (203-196)

2022 Record (conference record): 2-14 (0-0)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads modern series 3-0

Top Performers (Hitters):

OF Matt Higgins (16 GP, 16 GS): .303/.413/.591, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 7 2B, 10 BB, 6 SB

(16 GP, 16 GS): .303/.413/.591, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 7 2B, 10 BB, 6 SB INF Clayton Mehlbauer (16 GP, 16 GS): .300/.370/.557, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 5 2B, 2 3B, 8 BB

(16 GP, 16 GS): .300/.370/.557, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 5 2B, 2 3B, 8 BB OF Jacob Mulcahy (16 GP, 16 GS): .304/.338/.337, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 2 2B

Top Performers (Pitchers)

RHP Casey Sorg (5 APP, 1 GS) : 1.59 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 11 K, 11 BB, .162 B/AVG

: 1.59 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 11 K, 11 BB, .162 B/AVG LHP Nick Parrish (4 APP, 0 GS) : 0.00 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 3 K, 2 BB, .133 B/AVG

: 0.00 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 3 K, 2 BB, .133 B/AVG LHP Gavin Braunecker (4 APP, 3 GS): 4.22 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 17 K, 8 BB, .268 B/AVG

Weekend

School: University of Notre Dame

Nickname: Fighting Irish

Location: South Bend, Ind.

Total Enrollment: 8,874

Head Coach (school record): Link Jarrett (56-17)

2022 Record (conference record): 11-1 (2-0)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 33-7



Top Performers (Hitters):

INF Carter Putz (12 GP, 12 GS): .372/.431/.628, 2 HR, 13 RBI, 1 2B, 2 3B, 6 BB

(12 GP, 12 GS): .372/.431/.628, 2 HR, 13 RBI, 1 2B, 2 3B, 6 BB OF TJ Williams (10 GP, 7 GS): .353/.389/.588, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 2B, 2 3B, BB

(10 GP, 7 GS): .353/.389/.588, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 2B, 2 3B, BB OF Brooks Coetzee (12 GP, 12 GS): .348/.380/.674, 4 HR, 12 RBI, 3 2B

Top Performers (Pitchers)

RHP Austin Temple (4 APP, 3 GS) : 1.71 ERA, 27 K, 5 BB, .136 B/AVG

: 1.71 ERA, 27 K, 5 BB, .136 B/AVG LHP John Bertrand (4 APP, 4 GS) : 1.80 ERA, 28 K, 3 BB, .218 B/AVG

: 1.80 ERA, 28 K, 3 BB, .218 B/AVG RHP Ryan McLinskey (4 APP, 0 GS): 0.00 ERA, 20 K, 3 BB, .143 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

NKU Bellarmine Notre Dame Louisville D1Baseball Ranking NR NR 6th NR RPI 117th 200th 8th 53rd SOS 77th 60th 91st 97th Home Record 2-0 1-0 0-0 10-2 Away Record 3-9 1-11 5-0 0-1 Neutral Record 0-0 0-2 6-1 1-1

Hitting

NKU Bellarmine Notre Dame Louisville Base on Balls 163rd (58) 70 245th (42) 82nd (71) Batting Average 108th (.276) .255 47th (.299) 7th (.330) Hits 110th (136) 144 141st (131) 17th (175) Home Runs 62nd (17) 10 113th (12) 11th (25) On Base Percentage 146th (.366) .349 123rd (.373) 15th (.430) Runs 137th (88) 76 55th (112) 9th (152) Slugging Percentage 72nd (.457) .366 61st (.468) 4th (.589)

Pitching

NKU Bellarmine Notre Dame Louisville Earned Run Average 271st (9.00) 6.92 2nd (1.71) 126th (4.87) Hits Allowed/9 Innings 259th (11.62) 9.74 1st (5.63) 95th (8.46) Strikeouts/9 Innings 280th (6.4) 6.78 13th (11.5) 54th (10.3) Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio 282nd (1.05) 1.11 7th (4.27) 99th (2.41) WHIP 263rd (1.97) 1.76 1st (0.92) 99th (1.41) Walks Allowed/9 Innings 260th (6.08) 6.11 8th (2.69) 133rd (4.26)

(Photo of Louisville Players: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter