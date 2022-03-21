7th Inning Stretch: Back on the Road (Week 6)

Louisville started ACC play on the right foot, but now heads back in the road for the first time since opening weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Things are really starting to get going for the Louisville baseball program.

The Cardinals are coming off of their longest week of the year, going a perfect 5-0. They took care of business in a pair of midweek tune up games against Northern Kentucky and Bellarmine, then started ACC play with a bang, sweeping No. 1 Notre Dame.

As a result, the Cardinals are now squarely back int he national rankings after starting the year unranked. Most of it is due to their hitting prowess, as Louisville currently ranks in the top 15 in batting average (.330), on base percentage (.440), slugging percentage (.580), home runs (33), stolen bases (41) and scoring (10.3).

While the starting rotation for the Cardinals still remains strong, the bullpen remains a very big concern. Michael Prosecky is still the go-to closer, with Kaleb Corbett a close second, but Louisville has gotten very little consistency elsewhere.

Louisville has a relatively tame week ahead, facing Lipcomb in the midweek and Boston College this week. But the matchup with the Bison is the final showdown of an 18-game homestand, and the series against the Eagles marks the start of an eight-game road trip. It isn't the most difficult road slate, also facing WKU, Pitt and Kentucky, but the Cards will have to carry their momentum into it.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

Louisville ranks as high as No. 15 (Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.

Jared Poland was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week after tossing seven scoreless innings vs. Notre Dame with 10 strikeouts. He is currently 16th in the nation in ERA at 0.90.

Christian Knapczyk ranks first in the nation in runs with 35, and is 8th in on base percentage at .566.

Ben Metzinger ranks 8th in the nation in home runs with 9, 3rd in walks with 23 and 16th in RBIs with 29.

Ben Bianco, Usher and Knapczyk are all tied for seventh nationally in triples with three.

Michael Prosecky is 4th in the nation in saves with six.

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Tuesday, Mar. 22 at 4:00pm vs. Lipscomb

ACC Network Extra



970 AM

Away (Eddie Pellagrini Diamond - Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

Friday, Mar. 25 at 4:00pm at Boston College

ACC Network Extra



970 AM

Saturday, Mar. 26 at 2:00pm at Boston College

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Sunday, Mar. 27 at 1:00pm at Boston College

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: Lipscomb University

Nickname: Bisons

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Total Enrollment: 2,997

Head Coach (school record): Jeff Forehand (379-401)

2022 Record (conference record): 10-10 (0-3)

All-Time Series Record: First Meeting

Top Performers (Hitters):

INF Malik Williams (20 GP, 20 GS): .390/.455/.610, 4 HR, 23 RBI, 3 2B, 3B 8 BB, 9 SB

(20 GP, 20 GS): .390/.455/.610, 4 HR, 23 RBI, 3 2B, 3B 8 BB, 9 SB C Rudy Maxwell (20 GP, 20 GS): .333/.364/.556, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 9 2B, 5 BB

(20 GP, 20 GS): .333/.364/.556, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 9 2B, 5 BB INF Mason Lundgrin (20 GP, 18 GS): .350/.487/.383, 14 RBI, 2 2B, 15 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

LHP Michael Dunkelberger (5 APP, 3 GS) : 3.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 16.0 IP, 9 K, 6 BB, .246 B/AVG

: 3.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 16.0 IP, 9 K, 6 BB, .246 B/AVG LHP Noah Thompson (7 APP, 0 GS) : 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 15.0 IP, 21 K, 4 BB, .246 B/AVG

: 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 15.0 IP, 21 K, 4 BB, .246 B/AVG RHP Colin Witzke (5 APP, 0 GS): 3.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 5.1 IP, 7 K, 4 BB, .211 B/AVG

Weekend

School: Boston College

Nickname: Eagles

Location: Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Total Enrollment: 9,445

Head Coach (school record): Mike Gambino (242-323)

2022 Record (conference record): 7-11 (21-5)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 14-5



Top Performers (Hitters):

OF Cameron Leary (18 GP, 18 GS): .304/.478/.739, 8 HR, 23 RBI, 4 2B, 3B, 19 BB

(18 GP, 18 GS): .304/.478/.739, 8 HR, 23 RBI, 4 2B, 3B, 19 BB 1B Joe Vetrano (18 GP, 18 GS): .375/.464/.681, 5 HR, 22 RBI, 5 2B, 3B, 11 BB

(18 GP, 18 GS): .375/.464/.681, 5 HR, 22 RBI, 5 2B, 3B, 11 BB INF Luke Gold (18 GP, 18 GS): .365/.455/.676, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 9 2B. 3B, 10 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

RHP Joe Mancini (5 APP, 5 GS) : 4.62 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 25.1 IP, 17 K, 12 BB, .223 B/AVG

: 4.62 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 25.1 IP, 17 K, 12 BB, .223 B/AVG RHP Max Gieg (4 APP, 2 GS) : 3.38 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, 5.1 IP, 3 K, 6 BB, .238 B/AVG

: 3.38 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, 5.1 IP, 3 K, 6 BB, .238 B/AVG RHP Brian McMonagle (5 APP, 0 GS): 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 6.0 IP 6 K, 1 BB, .292 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

Lipscomb Boston College Louisville D1Baseball Ranking NR NR 18th RPI 117th 220th 31st SOS 97th 237th 75th Home Record 1-0 7-7 15-2 Away Record 6-10 3-3 0-1 Neutral Record 0-1 0-0 1-1

Hitting:

Lipscomb Boston College Louisville Base on Balls 105th (86th) 119th (83rd) 20th (111) Batting Average 83rd (.285) 101st (.279) 6th (.330) Hits 66th (189) 84th (183) 6th (230) Home Runs 102nd (18) 28th (29th) 13th (33) On Base Percentage 108th (.379) 94th (.384) 8th (.440) Runs 80th (134) 58th (146) 6th (206 Slugging Percentage 111st (.429) 50th (.481) 5th (.580)

Pitching:

Lipscomb Boston College Louisville Earned Run Average 176th (5.77) 269th (8.24) 123rd (4.90) Hits Allowed/9 Innings 102nd (8.69) 242nd (11.16) 84th (8.44) Strikeouts/9 Innings 67th (9.9) 247th (7.5) 70th (9.9) Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio 235th (1.47) 260th (1.31) 111th (2.24) WHIP 214th (1.71) 257th (1.88) 100th (1.43) Walks Allowed/9 Innings 279th (6.71) 250th (5.73) 143rd (4.40)

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter