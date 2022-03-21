7th Inning Stretch: Back on the Road (Week 6)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Things are really starting to get going for the Louisville baseball program.
The Cardinals are coming off of their longest week of the year, going a perfect 5-0. They took care of business in a pair of midweek tune up games against Northern Kentucky and Bellarmine, then started ACC play with a bang, sweeping No. 1 Notre Dame.
As a result, the Cardinals are now squarely back int he national rankings after starting the year unranked. Most of it is due to their hitting prowess, as Louisville currently ranks in the top 15 in batting average (.330), on base percentage (.440), slugging percentage (.580), home runs (33), stolen bases (41) and scoring (10.3).
While the starting rotation for the Cardinals still remains strong, the bullpen remains a very big concern. Michael Prosecky is still the go-to closer, with Kaleb Corbett a close second, but Louisville has gotten very little consistency elsewhere.
Louisville has a relatively tame week ahead, facing Lipcomb in the midweek and Boston College this week. But the matchup with the Bison is the final showdown of an 18-game homestand, and the series against the Eagles marks the start of an eight-game road trip. It isn't the most difficult road slate, also facing WKU, Pitt and Kentucky, but the Cards will have to carry their momentum into it.
Last Week's Recaps:
- Game 16: Louisville Downs Northern Kentucky in Midweek Matchup
- Game 17: Offense Powers Louisville Past Bellarmine
- Game 18: Louisville Outslugs Notre Dame in ACC Opener
- Game 19: Late Inning Surge Lifts Louisville Over Notre Dame to Clinch Series
- Game 20: Humphrey's Homer Secures Louisville Sweep vs. Notre Dame
News & Notes
- Louisville ranks as high as No. 15 (Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.
- Jared Poland was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week after tossing seven scoreless innings vs. Notre Dame with 10 strikeouts. He is currently 16th in the nation in ERA at 0.90.
- Christian Knapczyk ranks first in the nation in runs with 35, and is 8th in on base percentage at .566.
- Ben Metzinger ranks 8th in the nation in home runs with 9, 3rd in walks with 23 and 16th in RBIs with 29.
- Ben Bianco, Usher and Knapczyk are all tied for seventh nationally in triples with three.
- Michael Prosecky is 4th in the nation in saves with six.
The Week Ahead
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Tuesday, Mar. 22 at 4:00pm vs. Lipscomb
- ACC Network Extra
- 970 AM
Away (Eddie Pellagrini Diamond - Chestnut Hill, Mass.)
- Friday, Mar. 25 at 4:00pm at Boston College
- ACC Network Extra
- 970 AM
- Saturday, Mar. 26 at 2:00pm at Boston College
- ACC Network Extra
- 93.9 The Ville
- Sunday, Mar. 27 at 1:00pm at Boston College
- ACC Network Extra
- 93.9 The Ville
Know The Foe
Midweek
School: Lipscomb University
Nickname: Bisons
Location: Nashville, Tenn.
Total Enrollment: 2,997
Head Coach (school record): Jeff Forehand (379-401)
2022 Record (conference record): 10-10 (0-3)
All-Time Series Record: First Meeting
Top Performers (Hitters):
- INF Malik Williams (20 GP, 20 GS): .390/.455/.610, 4 HR, 23 RBI, 3 2B, 3B 8 BB, 9 SB
- C Rudy Maxwell (20 GP, 20 GS): .333/.364/.556, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 9 2B, 5 BB
- INF Mason Lundgrin (20 GP, 18 GS): .350/.487/.383, 14 RBI, 2 2B, 15 BB
Top Performers (Pitchers)
- LHP Michael Dunkelberger (5 APP, 3 GS): 3.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 16.0 IP, 9 K, 6 BB, .246 B/AVG
- LHP Noah Thompson (7 APP, 0 GS): 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 15.0 IP, 21 K, 4 BB, .246 B/AVG
- RHP Colin Witzke (5 APP, 0 GS): 3.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 5.1 IP, 7 K, 4 BB, .211 B/AVG
Weekend
School: Boston College
Nickname: Eagles
Location: Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Total Enrollment: 9,445
Head Coach (school record): Mike Gambino (242-323)
2022 Record (conference record): 7-11 (21-5)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 14-5
Top Performers (Hitters):
- OF Cameron Leary (18 GP, 18 GS): .304/.478/.739, 8 HR, 23 RBI, 4 2B, 3B, 19 BB
- 1B Joe Vetrano (18 GP, 18 GS): .375/.464/.681, 5 HR, 22 RBI, 5 2B, 3B, 11 BB
- INF Luke Gold (18 GP, 18 GS): .365/.455/.676, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 9 2B. 3B, 10 BB
Top Performers (Pitchers)
- RHP Joe Mancini (5 APP, 5 GS): 4.62 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 25.1 IP, 17 K, 12 BB, .223 B/AVG
- RHP Max Gieg (4 APP, 2 GS): 3.38 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, 5.1 IP, 3 K, 6 BB, .238 B/AVG
- RHP Brian McMonagle (5 APP, 0 GS): 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 6.0 IP 6 K, 1 BB, .292 B/AVG
Opponent Breakdown
Rankings:
|Lipscomb
|Boston College
|Louisville
D1Baseball Ranking
NR
NR
18th
RPI
117th
220th
31st
SOS
97th
237th
75th
Home Record
1-0
7-7
15-2
Away Record
6-10
3-3
0-1
Neutral Record
0-1
0-0
1-1
Hitting:
|Lipscomb
|Boston College
|Louisville
Base on Balls
105th (86th)
119th (83rd)
20th (111)
Batting Average
83rd (.285)
101st (.279)
6th (.330)
Hits
66th (189)
84th (183)
6th (230)
Home Runs
102nd (18)
28th (29th)
13th (33)
On Base Percentage
108th (.379)
94th (.384)
8th (.440)
Runs
80th (134)
58th (146)
6th (206
Slugging Percentage
111st (.429)
50th (.481)
5th (.580)
Pitching:
|Lipscomb
|Boston College
|Louisville
Earned Run Average
176th (5.77)
269th (8.24)
123rd (4.90)
Hits Allowed/9 Innings
102nd (8.69)
242nd (11.16)
84th (8.44)
Strikeouts/9 Innings
67th (9.9)
247th (7.5)
70th (9.9)
Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio
235th (1.47)
260th (1.31)
111th (2.24)
WHIP
214th (1.71)
257th (1.88)
100th (1.43)
Walks Allowed/9 Innings
279th (6.71)
250th (5.73)
143rd (4.40)
(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)
