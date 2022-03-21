Skip to main content

7th Inning Stretch: Back on the Road (Week 6)

Louisville started ACC play on the right foot, but now heads back in the road for the first time since opening weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Things are really starting to get going for the Louisville baseball program.

The Cardinals are coming off of their longest week of the year, going a perfect 5-0. They took care of business in a pair of midweek tune up games against Northern Kentucky and Bellarmine, then started ACC play with a bang, sweeping No. 1 Notre Dame.

As a result, the Cardinals are now squarely back int he national rankings after starting the year unranked. Most of it is due to their hitting prowess, as Louisville currently ranks in the top 15 in batting average (.330), on base percentage (.440), slugging percentage (.580), home runs (33), stolen bases (41) and scoring (10.3).

While the starting rotation for the Cardinals still remains strong, the bullpen remains a very big concern. Michael Prosecky is still the go-to closer, with Kaleb Corbett a close second, but Louisville has gotten very little consistency elsewhere.

Louisville has a relatively tame week ahead, facing Lipcomb in the midweek and Boston College this week. But the matchup with the Bison is the final showdown of an 18-game homestand, and the series against the Eagles marks the start of an eight-game road trip. It isn't the most difficult road slate, also facing WKU, Pitt and Kentucky, but the Cards will have to carry their momentum into it.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

  • Louisville ranks as high as No. 15 (Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.
  • Jared Poland was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week after tossing seven scoreless innings vs. Notre Dame with 10 strikeouts. He is currently 16th in the nation in ERA at 0.90.
  • Christian Knapczyk ranks first in the nation in runs with 35, and is 8th in on base percentage at .566.
  • Ben Metzinger ranks 8th in the nation in home runs with 9, 3rd in walks with 23 and 16th in RBIs with 29.
  • Ben Bianco, Usher and Knapczyk are all tied for seventh nationally in triples with three.
  • Michael Prosecky is 4th in the nation in saves with six.

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

  • Tuesday, Mar. 22 at 4:00pm vs. Lipscomb
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 970 AM

Away (Eddie Pellagrini Diamond - Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

  • Friday, Mar. 25 at 4:00pm at Boston College
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 970 AM
  • Saturday, Mar. 26 at 2:00pm at Boston College
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville
  • Sunday, Mar. 27 at 1:00pm at Boston College
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: Lipscomb University
Nickname: Bisons
Location: Nashville, Tenn.
Total Enrollment: 2,997
Head Coach (school record): Jeff Forehand (379-401)
2022 Record (conference record): 10-10 (0-3)
All-Time Series Record: First Meeting

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • INF Malik Williams (20 GP, 20 GS): .390/.455/.610, 4 HR, 23 RBI, 3 2B, 3B 8 BB, 9 SB
  • C Rudy Maxwell (20 GP, 20 GS): .333/.364/.556, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 9 2B, 5 BB
  • INF Mason Lundgrin (20 GP, 18 GS): .350/.487/.383, 14 RBI, 2 2B, 15 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • LHP Michael Dunkelberger (5 APP, 3 GS): 3.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 16.0 IP, 9 K, 6 BB, .246 B/AVG
  • LHP Noah Thompson (7 APP, 0 GS): 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 15.0 IP, 21 K, 4 BB, .246 B/AVG
  • RHP Colin Witzke (5 APP, 0 GS): 3.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 5.1 IP, 7 K, 4 BB, .211 B/AVG

Weekend

School: Boston College
Nickname: Eagles
Location: Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Total Enrollment: 9,445
Head Coach (school record): Mike Gambino (242-323)
2022 Record (conference record): 7-11 (21-5)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 14-5

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • OF Cameron Leary (18 GP, 18 GS): .304/.478/.739, 8 HR, 23 RBI, 4 2B, 3B, 19 BB
  • 1B Joe Vetrano (18 GP, 18 GS): .375/.464/.681, 5 HR, 22 RBI, 5 2B, 3B, 11 BB
  • INF Luke Gold (18 GP, 18 GS): .365/.455/.676, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 9 2B. 3B, 10 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

  • RHP Joe Mancini (5 APP, 5 GS): 4.62 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 25.1 IP, 17 K, 12 BB, .223 B/AVG
  • RHP Max Gieg (4 APP, 2 GS): 3.38 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, 5.1 IP, 3 K, 6 BB, .238 B/AVG
  • RHP Brian McMonagle (5 APP, 0 GS): 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 6.0 IP 6 K, 1 BB, .292 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

LipscombBoston CollegeLouisville

D1Baseball Ranking

NR

NR

18th

RPI

117th

220th

31st

SOS

97th

237th

75th

Home Record

1-0

7-7

15-2

Away Record

6-10

3-3

0-1

Neutral Record

0-1

0-0

1-1

Hitting:

LipscombBoston CollegeLouisville

Base on Balls

105th (86th)

119th (83rd)

20th (111)

Batting Average

83rd (.285)

101st (.279)

6th (.330)

Hits

66th (189)

84th (183)

6th (230)

Home Runs

102nd (18)

28th (29th)

13th (33)

On Base Percentage

108th (.379)

94th (.384)

8th (.440)

Runs

80th (134)

58th (146)

6th (206

Slugging Percentage

111st (.429)

50th (.481)

5th (.580)

Pitching:

LipscombBoston CollegeLouisville

Earned Run Average

176th (5.77)

269th (8.24)

123rd (4.90)

Hits Allowed/9 Innings

102nd (8.69)

242nd (11.16)

84th (8.44)

Strikeouts/9 Innings

67th (9.9)

247th (7.5)

70th (9.9)

Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio

235th (1.47)

260th (1.31)

111th (2.24)

WHIP

214th (1.71)

257th (1.88)

100th (1.43)

Walks Allowed/9 Innings

279th (6.71)

250th (5.73)

143rd (4.40)

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

xVnJOta4
Other Sports

Louisville Baseball Jumps Back into National Rankings

By Matthew McGavic2 hours ago
USATSI_17920906
Basketball

Kenny Payne Sets Good First Impression With Current Louisville Players

By Matthew McGavic7 hours ago
thumbnail (20)
Basketball

Highlights, Photos and Quotes: Louisville 68, Gonzaga 59

By Matthew McGavic12 hours ago
USATSI_17590427_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Defeats Gonzaga, Punches Ticket to Sweet Sixteen

By Matthew McGavic19 hours ago
Tyrell-Ward
Basketball

Report: Louisville Reaches Out to '22 Prospect, Xavier Decommit Tyrell Ward

By Matthew McGavic22 hours ago
Wia_XAHA
Other Sports

Humphrey's Homer Secures Louisville Sweep vs. Notre Dame

By Matthew McGavicMar 20, 2022
2A3C6491-A9FD-4399-8DD6-52F35864CBE9
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

By Matthew McGavicMar 20, 2022
USATSI_17925221_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

By Matthew McGavicMar 20, 2022