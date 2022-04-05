7th Inning Stretch: Battle of the Bluegrass (Week 8)

Louisville baseball ends their road trip with a rivalry showdown at Kentucky, then comes home for another stellar ACC series.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville baseball's perfect start in conference play wasn't going to last forever.

After taking care of Western Kentucky to start last week's slate of game, the Cardinals saw their unblemished 6-0 record in ACC play tarnished by Pitt, dropping the series two games to one for their first conference series loss of the season

Louisville has been swinging hot bats all season long, but they went surprisingly cold at certain times up in the Steel City. While they did combine for 21 runs on 29 hits in the split doubleheader, they followed that up with just three runs on four hits in the finale.

With their pitching continuing to be inconsistent, particularly in the bullpen, the Cardinals can ill afford their offense to suddenly stop in their tracks. Especially with the week of games coming up.

Louisville will start their week with the final leg of an eight-game road trip, ending in Lexington for a rivalry showdown with Kentucky. They'll then return home this weekend for a solid North Carolina squad looking to bounce back after dropping six of their last eight games.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

Louisville ranks as high as No. 4 (Collegiate Baseball Newspaper) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.

Ben Metzinger ranks seventh in the nation in home runs with 12, 14th in walks with 27 and 11th in RBIs with 39.

Christian Knapczyk ranks first in the nation in runs with 42.

Ben Bianco, Usher and Knapczyk are all tied for 19th nationally in triples with three.

Michael Prosecky is 16th in the nation in saves with six.

Levi Usher ranks 18th in the nation in stolen bases with 17.

The Week Ahead

Away (Kentucky Proud Park - Lexington, Ky.)

Tuesday, Apr. 5 at 6:30pm vs Kentucky

SEC Network+



93.9 The Ville

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Friday, Apr. 8 at 6:00pm vs. North Carolina

ACC Network Extra



970 AM

Saturday, Apr. 9 at 1:00pm vs. North Carolina

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Sunday, Apr. 10 at 1:00pm vs. North Carolina

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: University of Kentucky

Nickname: Wildcats

Location: Lexington, Ky.

Total Enrollment: 22,227

Head Coach (school record): Nick Mingione (161-115)

2022 Record (conference record): 18-11 (3-6 SEC)

All-Time Series Record: Kentucky leads 26-24

Top Performers (Hitters):

INF Chase Estep (29 GP, 29 GS): .384/.493/.732, 9 HR, 29 RBI, 10 2B, 3B, 21 BB, 10 SB

(29 GP, 29 GS): .384/.493/.732, 9 HR, 29 RBI, 10 2B, 3B, 21 BB, 10 SB INF Jacob Plastiak (29 GP, 29 GS): .284/.403/.569, 8 HR, 31 RBI, 7 2B, 3B, 17 BB

(29 GP, 29 GS): .284/.403/.569, 8 HR, 31 RBI, 7 2B, 3B, 17 BB INF Ryan Ritter (29 GP, 29 GS): .286/.348/.452, 4 HR, 22 RBI, 5 2B, 2 3B, 7 BB, 7 SB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

RHP Darren Williams (9 APP, 2 GS) : 0.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 29.0 IP, 31 K, 10 BB, .225 B/AVG

: 0.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 29.0 IP, 31 K, 10 BB, .225 B/AVG RHP Tyler Guilfoil (12 APP, 0 GS) : 2.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 17.1 IP, 32 K, 8 BB, .190 B/AVG

: 2.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 17.1 IP, 32 K, 8 BB, .190 B/AVG LHP Tyler Bosma (6 APP, 6 GS): 3.29 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 27.1 IP, 28 K, 11 BB, .260 B/AVG

Weekend

School: University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill

Nickname: Tar Heels

Location: Chapel Hill, N.C.

Total Enrollment: 19,399

Head Coach (school record): Scott Forbes (48-35)

2022 Record (conference record): 20-8 (6-6 ACC)

All-Time Series Record: North Carolina leads 8-5



Top Performers (Hitters):

INF Johnny Castagnozzi (28 GP, 28 GS): .333/.449/.581, 7 HR, 16 RBI, 5 2B, 13 BB

(28 GP, 28 GS): .333/.449/.581, 7 HR, 16 RBI, 5 2B, 13 BB OF/INF Vance Honeycutt (28 GP, 28 GS): .268/.369/.563, 8 HR, 19 RBI, 5 2B, 2 3B, 14 BB. 19 SB

(28 GP, 28 GS): .268/.369/.563, 8 HR, 19 RBI, 5 2B, 2 3B, 14 BB. 19 SB OF Angel Zarate (28 GP, 28 GS): .368/.455/.482, 1 HR, 17 RBI, 10 2B, 14 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

LHP Caden O'Brien (13 APP, 0 GS) : 0.68 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 13.1 IP, 17 K, 9 BB, .140 B/AVG

: 0.68 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 13.1 IP, 17 K, 9 BB, .140 B/AVG RHP Max Carlson (7 APP, 7 GS) : 2.36 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 26.2 IP, 39 K, 10 BB, .179 B/AVG

: 2.36 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 26.2 IP, 39 K, 10 BB, .179 B/AVG LHP Shawn Rapp (20 APP, 0 GS): 1.80 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 20.0 IP, 32 K, 11 BB, .167 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

Kentucky North Carolina Louisville D1 Baseball Ranking NR 22nd 12th RPI 58th 23rd 38th SOS 39th 43rd 99th Home Record 15-7 18-2 15-3 Away Record 3-4 2-6 5-3 Neutral Record 0-0 0-0 1-1

Hitting:

Kentucky North Carolina Louisville Base on Balls 51st (137) 105th (121) 12th (158) Batting Average 39th (.298) 113th (.276) 7th (.322) Home Runs 59th (31) 53rd (33) 15th (46) On Base Percentage 40th (.399) 110th (.377) 7th (.432) Scoring Average 40th (7.6) 170th (5.9) 6th (10.0) Slugging Percentage 46th (.470) 113th (.431) 4th (.555)

Pitching:

Kentucky North Carolina Louisville Earned Run Average 132nd (5.12) 8th (3.07) 107th (4.82) Hits Allowed/9 Innings 162nd (9.53) 22nd (7.53) 72nd (8.46) Strikeouts/9 Innings 13th (11.0) 28th (10.5) 55th (9.8) Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio 49th (2.63) 32nd (2.86) 94th (2.29( WHIP 147th (1.53) 24th (1.24) 82nd (1.42) Walks Allowed/9 Innings 121st (4.20) 60th (3.67) 136th (4.28)

(Photo of Louisville Players: Matt Stone - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

