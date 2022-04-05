7th Inning Stretch: Battle of the Bluegrass (Week 8)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville baseball's perfect start in conference play wasn't going to last forever.
After taking care of Western Kentucky to start last week's slate of game, the Cardinals saw their unblemished 6-0 record in ACC play tarnished by Pitt, dropping the series two games to one for their first conference series loss of the season
Louisville has been swinging hot bats all season long, but they went surprisingly cold at certain times up in the Steel City. While they did combine for 21 runs on 29 hits in the split doubleheader, they followed that up with just three runs on four hits in the finale.
With their pitching continuing to be inconsistent, particularly in the bullpen, the Cardinals can ill afford their offense to suddenly stop in their tracks. Especially with the week of games coming up.
Louisville will start their week with the final leg of an eight-game road trip, ending in Lexington for a rivalry showdown with Kentucky. They'll then return home this weekend for a solid North Carolina squad looking to bounce back after dropping six of their last eight games.
News & Notes
- Louisville ranks as high as No. 4 (Collegiate Baseball Newspaper) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.
- Ben Metzinger ranks seventh in the nation in home runs with 12, 14th in walks with 27 and 11th in RBIs with 39.
- Christian Knapczyk ranks first in the nation in runs with 42.
- Ben Bianco, Usher and Knapczyk are all tied for 19th nationally in triples with three.
- Michael Prosecky is 16th in the nation in saves with six.
- Levi Usher ranks 18th in the nation in stolen bases with 17.
The Week Ahead
Away (Kentucky Proud Park - Lexington, Ky.)
- Tuesday, Apr. 5 at 6:30pm vs Kentucky
- SEC Network+
- 93.9 The Ville
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Friday, Apr. 8 at 6:00pm vs. North Carolina
- ACC Network Extra
- 970 AM
- Saturday, Apr. 9 at 1:00pm vs. North Carolina
- ACC Network Extra
- 93.9 The Ville
- Sunday, Apr. 10 at 1:00pm vs. North Carolina
- ACC Network Extra
- 93.9 The Ville
Know The Foe
Midweek
School: University of Kentucky
Nickname: Wildcats
Location: Lexington, Ky.
Total Enrollment: 22,227
Head Coach (school record): Nick Mingione (161-115)
2022 Record (conference record): 18-11 (3-6 SEC)
All-Time Series Record: Kentucky leads 26-24
Top Performers (Hitters):
- INF Chase Estep (29 GP, 29 GS): .384/.493/.732, 9 HR, 29 RBI, 10 2B, 3B, 21 BB, 10 SB
- INF Jacob Plastiak (29 GP, 29 GS): .284/.403/.569, 8 HR, 31 RBI, 7 2B, 3B, 17 BB
- INF Ryan Ritter (29 GP, 29 GS): .286/.348/.452, 4 HR, 22 RBI, 5 2B, 2 3B, 7 BB, 7 SB
Top Performers (Pitchers)
- RHP Darren Williams (9 APP, 2 GS): 0.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 29.0 IP, 31 K, 10 BB, .225 B/AVG
- RHP Tyler Guilfoil (12 APP, 0 GS): 2.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 17.1 IP, 32 K, 8 BB, .190 B/AVG
- LHP Tyler Bosma (6 APP, 6 GS): 3.29 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 27.1 IP, 28 K, 11 BB, .260 B/AVG
Weekend
School: University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill
Nickname: Tar Heels
Location: Chapel Hill, N.C.
Total Enrollment: 19,399
Head Coach (school record): Scott Forbes (48-35)
2022 Record (conference record): 20-8 (6-6 ACC)
All-Time Series Record: North Carolina leads 8-5
Top Performers (Hitters):
- INF Johnny Castagnozzi (28 GP, 28 GS): .333/.449/.581, 7 HR, 16 RBI, 5 2B, 13 BB
- OF/INF Vance Honeycutt (28 GP, 28 GS): .268/.369/.563, 8 HR, 19 RBI, 5 2B, 2 3B, 14 BB. 19 SB
- OF Angel Zarate (28 GP, 28 GS): .368/.455/.482, 1 HR, 17 RBI, 10 2B, 14 BB
Top Performers (Pitchers)
- LHP Caden O'Brien (13 APP, 0 GS): 0.68 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 13.1 IP, 17 K, 9 BB, .140 B/AVG
- RHP Max Carlson (7 APP, 7 GS): 2.36 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 26.2 IP, 39 K, 10 BB, .179 B/AVG
- LHP Shawn Rapp (20 APP, 0 GS): 1.80 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 20.0 IP, 32 K, 11 BB, .167 B/AVG
Opponent Breakdown
Rankings:
|Kentucky
|North Carolina
|Louisville
D1 Baseball Ranking
NR
22nd
12th
RPI
58th
23rd
38th
SOS
39th
43rd
99th
Home Record
15-7
18-2
15-3
Away Record
3-4
2-6
5-3
Neutral Record
0-0
0-0
1-1
Hitting:
|Kentucky
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Base on Balls
51st (137)
105th (121)
12th (158)
Batting Average
39th (.298)
113th (.276)
7th (.322)
Home Runs
59th (31)
53rd (33)
15th (46)
On Base Percentage
40th (.399)
110th (.377)
7th (.432)
Scoring Average
40th (7.6)
170th (5.9)
6th (10.0)
Slugging Percentage
46th (.470)
113th (.431)
4th (.555)
Pitching:
|Kentucky
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Earned Run Average
132nd (5.12)
8th (3.07)
107th (4.82)
Hits Allowed/9 Innings
162nd (9.53)
22nd (7.53)
72nd (8.46)
Strikeouts/9 Innings
13th (11.0)
28th (10.5)
55th (9.8)
Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio
49th (2.63)
32nd (2.86)
94th (2.29(
WHIP
147th (1.53)
24th (1.24)
82nd (1.42)
Walks Allowed/9 Innings
121st (4.20)
60th (3.67)
136th (4.28)
(Photo of Louisville Players: Matt Stone - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
