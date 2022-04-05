Skip to main content

7th Inning Stretch: Battle of the Bluegrass (Week 8)

Louisville baseball ends their road trip with a rivalry showdown at Kentucky, then comes home for another stellar ACC series.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville baseball's perfect start in conference play wasn't going to last forever.

After taking care of Western Kentucky to start last week's slate of game, the Cardinals saw their unblemished 6-0 record in ACC play tarnished by Pitt, dropping the series two games to one for their first conference series loss of the season

Louisville has been swinging hot bats all season long, but they went surprisingly cold at certain times up in the Steel City. While they did combine for 21 runs on 29 hits in the split doubleheader, they followed that up with just three runs on four hits in the finale.

With their pitching continuing to be inconsistent, particularly in the bullpen, the Cardinals can ill afford their offense to suddenly stop in their tracks. Especially with the week of games coming up.

Louisville will start their week with the final leg of an eight-game road trip, ending in Lexington for a rivalry showdown with Kentucky. They'll then return home this weekend for a solid North Carolina squad looking to bounce back after dropping six of their last eight games.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

  • Louisville ranks as high as No. 4 (Collegiate Baseball Newspaper) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.
  • Ben Metzinger ranks seventh in the nation in home runs with 12, 14th in walks with 27 and 11th in RBIs with 39.
  • Christian Knapczyk ranks first in the nation in runs with 42.
  • Ben Bianco, Usher and Knapczyk are all tied for 19th nationally in triples with three.
  • Michael Prosecky is 16th in the nation in saves with six.
  • Levi Usher ranks 18th in the nation in stolen bases with 17.

The Week Ahead

Away (Kentucky Proud Park - Lexington, Ky.)

  • Tuesday, Apr. 5 at 6:30pm vs Kentucky
    • SEC Network+
    • 93.9 The Ville

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

  • Friday, Apr. 8 at 6:00pm vs. North Carolina
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 970 AM
  • Saturday, Apr. 9 at 1:00pm vs. North Carolina
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville
  • Sunday, Apr. 10 at 1:00pm vs. North Carolina
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: University of Kentucky
Nickname: Wildcats
Location: Lexington, Ky.
Total Enrollment: 22,227
Head Coach (school record): Nick Mingione (161-115)
2022 Record (conference record): 18-11 (3-6 SEC)
All-Time Series Record: Kentucky leads 26-24

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • INF Chase Estep (29 GP, 29 GS): .384/.493/.732, 9 HR, 29 RBI, 10 2B, 3B, 21 BB, 10 SB
  • INF Jacob Plastiak (29 GP, 29 GS): .284/.403/.569, 8 HR, 31 RBI, 7 2B, 3B, 17 BB
  • INF Ryan Ritter (29 GP, 29 GS): .286/.348/.452, 4 HR, 22 RBI, 5 2B, 2 3B, 7 BB, 7 SB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

  • RHP Darren Williams (9 APP, 2 GS): 0.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 29.0 IP, 31 K, 10 BB, .225 B/AVG
  • RHP Tyler Guilfoil (12 APP, 0 GS): 2.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 17.1 IP, 32 K, 8 BB, .190 B/AVG
  • LHP Tyler Bosma (6 APP, 6 GS): 3.29 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 27.1 IP, 28 K, 11 BB, .260 B/AVG

Weekend

School: University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill
Nickname: Tar Heels
Location: Chapel Hill, N.C.
Total Enrollment: 19,399
Head Coach (school record): Scott Forbes (48-35)
2022 Record (conference record): 20-8 (6-6 ACC)
All-Time Series Record: North Carolina leads 8-5

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • INF Johnny Castagnozzi (28 GP, 28 GS): .333/.449/.581, 7 HR, 16 RBI, 5 2B, 13 BB
  • OF/INF Vance Honeycutt (28 GP, 28 GS): .268/.369/.563, 8 HR, 19 RBI, 5 2B, 2 3B, 14 BB. 19 SB
  • OF Angel Zarate (28 GP, 28 GS): .368/.455/.482, 1 HR, 17 RBI, 10 2B, 14 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

  • LHP Caden O'Brien (13 APP, 0 GS): 0.68 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 13.1 IP, 17 K, 9 BB, .140 B/AVG
  • RHP Max Carlson (7 APP, 7 GS): 2.36 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 26.2 IP, 39 K, 10 BB, .179 B/AVG
  • LHP Shawn Rapp (20 APP, 0 GS): 1.80 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 20.0 IP, 32 K, 11 BB, .167 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

KentuckyNorth CarolinaLouisville

D1 Baseball Ranking

NR

22nd

12th

RPI

58th

23rd

38th

SOS

39th

43rd

99th

Home Record

15-7

18-2

15-3

Away Record

3-4

2-6

5-3

Neutral Record

0-0

0-0

1-1

Hitting:

KentuckyNorth CarolinaLouisville

Base on Balls

51st (137)

105th (121)

12th (158)

Batting Average

39th (.298)

113th (.276)

7th (.322)

Home Runs

59th (31)

53rd (33)

15th (46)

On Base Percentage

40th (.399)

110th (.377)

7th (.432)

Scoring Average

40th (7.6)

170th (5.9)

6th (10.0)

Slugging Percentage

46th (.470)

113th (.431)

4th (.555)

Pitching:

KentuckyNorth CarolinaLouisville

Earned Run Average

132nd (5.12)

8th (3.07)

107th (4.82)

Hits Allowed/9 Innings

162nd (9.53)

22nd (7.53)

72nd (8.46)

Strikeouts/9 Innings

13th (11.0)

28th (10.5)

55th (9.8)

Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio

49th (2.63)

32nd (2.86)

94th (2.29(

WHIP

147th (1.53)

24th (1.24)

82nd (1.42)

Walks Allowed/9 Innings

121st (4.20)

60th (3.67)

136th (4.28)

(Photo of Louisville Players: Matt Stone - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

