Gallery: Louisville Wins NCAA Regional, Advances to Supers

The Cardinals are heading to their ninth Super Regional in program history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It wasn't an easy path for the Louisville baseball program, but it still wound up being a successful one.

Despite having to go through the loser's bracket of the Louisville Regional, the Cardinals still found a way to power through, going 4-1 on the weekend to win the regional and punch their ticket to their ninth Super Regional in program history.

Related - Watch: Dan McDonnell, Louisville Players Talk Regional Win

Check out the photo gallery from all five of Louisville's games in the regional below, courtesy of State of Louisville's Jared Anderson:

Game One: Louisville 7, Southeast Missouri State 2.

Recap: Louisville Defeats Southeast Missouri State in NCAA Tournament Opener

37
Gallery
37 Images

Game Four: Michigan 7, Louisville 3.

Recap: Louisville Falls to Michigan in NCAA Tournament

32
Gallery
32 Images

Game Five: Louisville 8, Oregon 5.

43
Gallery
43 Images

Game Six: Louisville 20, Michigan 1

Recap: Louisville Defeats Oregon, Blasts Michigan to Force Regional Winner-Take-All

31
Gallery
31 Images

Game Seven: Louisville 11, Michigan 9.

Recap: Louisville Mounts Late Rally vs. Michigan to Clinch NCAA Regional

40
Gallery
40 Images

