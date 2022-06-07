Gallery: Louisville Wins NCAA Regional, Advances to Supers

The Cardinals are heading to their ninth Super Regional in program history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It wasn't an easy path for the Louisville baseball program, but it still wound up being a successful one.

Despite having to go through the loser's bracket of the Louisville Regional, the Cardinals still found a way to power through, going 4-1 on the weekend to win the regional and punch their ticket to their ninth Super Regional in program history.

Check out the photo gallery from all five of Louisville's games in the regional below, courtesy of State of Louisville's Jared Anderson:

Game One: Louisville 7, Southeast Missouri State 2.

Recap: Louisville Defeats Southeast Missouri State in NCAA Tournament Opener

Game Four: Michigan 7, Louisville 3.

Recap: Louisville Falls to Michigan in NCAA Tournament

Game Five: Louisville 8, Oregon 5.

Game Six: Louisville 20, Michigan 1

Recap: Louisville Defeats Oregon, Blasts Michigan to Force Regional Winner-Take-All

Game Seven: Louisville 11, Michigan 9.

Recap: Louisville Mounts Late Rally vs. Michigan to Clinch NCAA Regional

