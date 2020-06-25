NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period to August 31

The NCAA has extended the current recruiting dead period to August 31, the organization announced Thursday.

"The Division I Council has extended the recruiting dead period in all sports through August 31. The full Council and the Council Coordination Committee will continue to review the dead periods on a regular basis."

The current mandatory recruiting dead period was originally put in place just one day after winter & spring sport championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was set to last until at least April 15. However, it has now been extended four times: first to May 31, then to June 30, July 31 and now finally to August 31.

A dead period is a period of time where "a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents, and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools. Coaches may write and telephone student-athletes or their parents during a dead period," according to the NCAA's official definition.

In short, coaches can still communicate with prospective recruits and transfers so long as it is not done in person. Calling, texting, DMing, emailing, Skype, FaceTime, Zoom, etc. are all permissible.

The University of Louisville is already in the process of returning student-athletes back to campus, and are currently in phase two of Athletic Director Vince Tyra's plan.

