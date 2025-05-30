Baton Rouge Regional Schedule: LSU Baseball's Start Time, Opponents and TV Guide
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Friday afternoon for an NCAA Tournament matchup against the Little Rock Trojans.
After handling business during the regular season in a challenging Southeastern Conference, the Bayou Bengals earned a coveted Top-8 seed and will have the opportunity to host both a Regional and Super Regional.
This weekend, LSU will welcome the Dallas Baptist Patriots, Rhode Island Rams and Little Rock Trojans to Baton Rouge for tournament play.
“It’s a privilege to be playing baseball at this time of the season. I’m very excited to be playing here in Baton Rouge and coaching our guys. We’ve had a great season, and this is an awesome opportunity," Johnson said.
"Our team has played very well at home this season, and our players are excited to be back here. We’ve been on the road for the past two weekends, so we’re looking forward to taking advantage of playing at home.”
LSU will open the Baton Rouge Regional on Friday afternoon against the Little Rock Trojans.
What does the rest of the weekend look like at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field?
A look into the Friday preview, a scouting report on Little Rock and the full schedule for this weekend's Baton Rouge Regional.
The Preview: No. 4 Seed Little Rock Trojans (24-32) vs. No. 1 Seed LSU Tigers (43-14)
DATE/TIME
• Friday, May 30 at 2 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed, No. 1 Seed in Baton Rouge Regional
• Little Rock – No. 243 NCAA RPI; No. 4 Seed in Baton Rouge Regional
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday’s game will be televised on SEC Network and streamed on SEC Network +.
Know the Friday Foe: Scouting the Little Rock Trojans
Little Rock captured the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title last week to earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
The Trojans have a .271 team batting average and have collected 93 doubles, eight triples, 46 homers and 55 steals in 81 attempts.
Little Rock’s pitching staff has a 6.33 cumulative ERA and has logged a .282 opponent batting average.
The Trojans are led at the plate by infielder Cooper Chaplain, who is hitting .321 with six doubles, one triple, seven homers and 37 RBI.
Utility player Ryan Geck is hitting .301 with six homers and team-highs of 15 doubles and 48 RBI, and utility player Ty Rhoades is batting .296 with 13 doubles, a team-high eight homers and 38 RBI.
Senior right-hander Jackson Wells posted a 1.65 ERA in 2023 to lead the nation in that category … in 15 starts this season, he is 3-6 with a 5.24 ERA, and he has recorded 90 strikeouts in 79.0 innings.
The Baton Rouge Regional Full Schedule:
Friday, May 30
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +)
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 at 1 p.m. CT
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 at 5 p.m. CT
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game at 2 p.m. CT
Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game at 8 p.m. CT
Monday, June 2
Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – TBD *if necessary
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.TV