LSU Country

Baton Rouge Regional Schedule Update: What Time Does LSU Baseball Play Little Rock?

The Tigers enter win or go home territory, Regional Final matchup against Little Rock locked in.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Little Rock Trojans on Monday night in a winner-take-all matchup with a Super Regional berth on the line.

After falling to the Trojans on Sunday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in the Baton Rouge Regional, it's set the stage for a critical matchup on Sunday.

“Our players have done a good job this year of bouncing back after a tough game, both individually and collectively, and it gives me great confidence about what they can do [on Monday]," Johnson said on Sunday.

Little Rock first baseman Angel Cano handled business for the Trojans after making his presence felt in multiple facets of the game.

Cano was 2-for-5 at the plate with a two-run homer and a three-run double on the day to propel the Trojans to a winner-take-all matchup.

Now, the stage is set for Monday's Baton Rouge Regional Championship between LSU and Little Rock in the Bayou State,

A look into the Baton Rouge Regional bracket and broadcast information for Monday night.

The Baton Rouge Regional Updated Schedule:

Friday, May 30
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network): LSU Wins 7-0
Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +): Dallas Baptist Wins

Saturday, May 31
Game 3: No. 4 Little Rock vs. No. 3 Rhode Island: 2 p.m. CT - Little Rock Wins 22-10
Game 4: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Dallas Baptist: 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU - LSU Wins 12-0

Sunday, June 1
Game 5: No. 4 Little Rock Trojans vs, No. 2 Dallas Baptist Patriots - 2 p.m. CT - Little Rock Wins 8-6
Game 6: No. 4 Little Rock Trojans vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers at 8 p.m. CT - Little Rock Wins 10-4

Monday, June 2
Game 7: No. 4 Little Rock Trojans vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers: 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2

LSU and Little Rock will square off on Monday night with first pitch set for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

The NCAA Tournament Schedule:

Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings

LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America

Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Baseball