Baton Rouge Regional Schedule Update: What Time Does LSU Baseball Play Little Rock?
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Little Rock Trojans on Monday night in a winner-take-all matchup with a Super Regional berth on the line.
After falling to the Trojans on Sunday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in the Baton Rouge Regional, it's set the stage for a critical matchup on Sunday.
“Our players have done a good job this year of bouncing back after a tough game, both individually and collectively, and it gives me great confidence about what they can do [on Monday]," Johnson said on Sunday.
Little Rock first baseman Angel Cano handled business for the Trojans after making his presence felt in multiple facets of the game.
Cano was 2-for-5 at the plate with a two-run homer and a three-run double on the day to propel the Trojans to a winner-take-all matchup.
Now, the stage is set for Monday's Baton Rouge Regional Championship between LSU and Little Rock in the Bayou State,
A look into the Baton Rouge Regional bracket and broadcast information for Monday night.
The Baton Rouge Regional Updated Schedule:
Friday, May 30
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network): LSU Wins 7-0
Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +): Dallas Baptist Wins
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: No. 4 Little Rock vs. No. 3 Rhode Island: 2 p.m. CT - Little Rock Wins 22-10
Game 4: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Dallas Baptist: 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU - LSU Wins 12-0
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: No. 4 Little Rock Trojans vs, No. 2 Dallas Baptist Patriots - 2 p.m. CT - Little Rock Wins 8-6
Game 6: No. 4 Little Rock Trojans vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers at 8 p.m. CT - Little Rock Wins 10-4
Monday, June 2
Game 7: No. 4 Little Rock Trojans vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers: 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2
LSU and Little Rock will square off on Monday night with first pitch set for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
