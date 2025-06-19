College World Series Finals Schedule: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
The LSU Tigers are back in the College World Series Finals for the second time in the last three seasons with a matchup against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers locked in.
Jay Johnson and the Tigers stunned the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night at Charles Schwab Field to clinch a spot in the National Championship series beginning this weekend.
Behind a walk-off single from LSU first baseman Jared Jones in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Tigers are back in the College World Series Finals once again.
"I'm literally at a loss for words," Johnson said on Wednesday. "There's so many thoughts. Literally it's like it's about getting to the ultimate where we're at. And I'm so proud of them for that. But literally about getting five more days with them.
"And this is a model team, and there hasn't been much of this. It's been a consistent effort from, whatever, August 24, first team meeting through the ninth inning tonight. I think about the walk-off wins we had at home against these guys, against Tennessee. And they just stay with it.
"The mental toughness is really like nothing I've ever seen before, and the investment in the team. We've got guys who are going to go to pro baseball, but it's all about this... I'm just really thankful. If you ask me if I had a word or an emotion, it's just really thankful."
Now, the stage is set for the LSU Tigers with a matchup against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers locked in for this weekend at Charles Schwab Field.
A look into the College World Series results and the full weekend schedule for the National Championship series.
The Updated College World Series Bracket and Results:
Friday, June 13
Game 1 – Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4
Game 2 – Oregon State 4, Louisville 3
Saturday, June 14
Game 3 – UCLA 6, Murray State 4
Game 4 – LSU 4, Arkansas 1
Sunday, June 15
Game 5 – Louisville 8, Arizona 3 [Arizona Eliminated]
Game 6 – Coastal Carolina 6, Oregon State 2
Monday, June 16
Game 7 – Arkansas 3, Murray State 0 [Murray State Eliminated]
Tuesday, June 17
Game 8 – LSU 9, UCLA 5
Game 9 – Louisville 7 vs. Oregon State 6 [Oregon State Eliminated]
Game 10 – Arkansas 7 vs. UCLA 3 [UCLA Eliminated]
Wednesday, June 18
Game 11 – Coastal Carolina 11 vs. Louisville 3
Game 12 – LSU 6 vs. Arkansas 5
CWS Finals: LSU Tigers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
(All Times Eastern)
Game 1 (June 21): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 2 (June 22): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
Game 3 (June 23): (If Necessary): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
