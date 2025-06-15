College World Series Schedule: LSU Baseball Advances to Winner's Bracket, UCLA Next
The LSU Tigers will square off against the UCLA Bruins on Monday night in Omaha (Neb.) with an opportunity to punch their ticket to the College World Series semifinals with a victory.
After taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field, the Tigers control their own destiny while becoming the betting favorites to claim the title.
"I think Coach Johnson does a really good job in preparing our team. And when you treat every game like a playoff, you get used to it," LSU ace Kade Anderson said.
"LSU is used to being in Omaha and that's something that we do often. We're proud to say that. But we're meant for these kinds of games, and we're excited to keep going."
Now, LSU has locked in a winner's bracket matchup against the UCLA Bruins with a chance to reach the College World Series semifinals.
A look into the LSU versus UCLA game information and updated College World Series schedule.
DATE/TIME
• Monday, June 16 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• UCLA - No. 15 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at NCAA.com
TELEVISION
• Monday's game will be televised on ESPN.
The Updated College World Series Bracket: Days 1 and 2 Edition
All times Eastern
Friday, June 13
Game 1: (13) Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4
Game 2: (8) Oregon State 4, Louisville 3
Saturday, June 14
Game 3: (15) UCLA 6, Murray State 4
Game 4: (6) LSU 4, (3) Arkansas 1
Sunday, June 15
Game 5: Arizona vs. Louisville | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 6: (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (8) Oregon State 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 (ESPN+)
Monday, June 16
Game 7: Murray State vs. (3) Arkansas | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 8: (15) UCLA vs. (6) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Tuesday, June 17
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Wednesday, June 18
Game 11 (Semifinals): Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 12 (Semifinals): Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 12 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Thursday, June 19
Game 13 (If Necessary Semifinals): Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 | TBD | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 14 (If Necessary Semifinals): Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 12 | TBD | ESPN (ESPN+)
