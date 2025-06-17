LSU Country

College World Series Schedule Update: Who Will LSU Baseball Play Next in Omaha?

Jay Johnson and the Tigers sit at 2-0 in Omaha, looking ahead to Wednesday clash at Charles Schwab Field.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers moved to 2-0 in College World Series play on Tuesday after defeating the UCLA Bruins 9-5 at Charles Schwab Field.

The Tigers moved to 50-15 on the season and now continue their quest at a 2025 National Championship with the program in an efficient position.

The LSU-UCLA College World Series game was halted Monday night at 7:20 p.m. CT due to inclement weather. Approximately three hours later, the NCAA announced the game would be resumed at 10 a.m. CT Tuesday.

Now, after a restart in Omaha, the Tigers have captured a Game 2 victory in the winner's bracket and will await the winner of the UCLA-Arkansas clash that is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.

The winner of Tuesday's elimination game between the Razorbacks and Bruins will face LSU on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT.

LSU would have to lose twice in order to be eliminated from College World Series play.

The Updated College World Series Bracket and Schedule:

Friday, June 13

Game 1 – Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4
Game 2 – Oregon State 4, Louisville 3

Saturday, June 14

Game 3 – UCLA 6, Murray State 4
Game 4 – LSU 4, Arkansas 1

Sunday, June 15

Game 5 – Louisville 8, Arizona 3 [Arizona Eliminated]
Game 6 – Coastal Carolina 6, Oregon State 2

Monday, June 16

Game 7 – Arkansas 3, Murray State 0 [Murray State Eliminated]

Tuesday, June 17

Game 8 – LSU 9, UCLA 5
Game 9 – Louisville vs. Oregon State, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN
Game 10 – Arkansas vs. UCLA, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

Wednesday, June 18

Game 11 – Coastal Carolina vs. Winner of Game 9, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN
Game 12 – LSU vs Winner of Game 10, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

Thursday, June 19

Game 13 (if necessary) – Winner of Game 11 vs. Loser of Game 11, TBD on TBD
Game 14 (if necessary) – Winner of Game 12 vs Loser of Game 12, TBD on TBD

