College World Series Weather Delay: What Time Will LSU Baseball-UCLA Bruins Resume?
The LSU Tigers and UCLA Bruins have entered a weather delay at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) with inclement conditions set to roll through the area.
The Tigers' matchup against the Bruins at the College World Series was stopped in the fourth inning at 7:20 p.m. CT with the UCLA Bruins up to bat.
LSU holds a 5-3 lead over the Bruins heading into the fourth inning after scoring four runs in the first inning led by a three-run homer from first baseman Jared Jones.
Prior to Jones' blast, sophomore right fielder Jake Brown hit an RBI single to get the Tigers on the board.
UCLA tacked on three runs in the top of the first inning with LSU right-hander Anthony Eyanson quickly getting in a groove following a shaky start.
Eyanson, a California native and UC-San Diego transfer, is accustomed to the Bruins' style of play where he'll look to continue handling business despite a difficult first inning.
“I’ll watch a little more today, but obviously, they’re a West Coast-style offense, I’m pretty familiar with that from my freshman and sophomore years,” Eyanson said prior to Monday's game.
“They’re good hitters. They’ll lay off pitches just outside the zone and be selective. They’ll work the infield defense, so you have to expect everything situationally. It’ll be fun to pitch against them.”
Now, with both programs in a weather delay, LSU head coach Jay Johnson and Co. will have to decide whether Eyanson returns following the inclement weather.
A restart time has not yet been announced with both programs departing the dugouts.
The winner of Monday's LSU versus UCLA matchup will stay in the winner's bracket and play on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT.
