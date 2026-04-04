Derek Curiel Propels LSU Baseball To Massive Game 1 Win Over Tennessee Volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Centerfielder Derek Curiel’s grand slam Friday night highlighted a five-run LSU eighth inning, as the Tigers recovered from a 4-1 deficit and posted a 7-5 win over Tennessee at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

LSU improved to 21-10 overall, 5-5 in the SEC, while Tennessee dropped to 19-11 overall and 3-7 in conference play.

The teams resume the series at 5 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by ESPN2.

LSU won its fourth game in a row, with the last three victories coming after the Tigers faced a deficit of three or more runs.

“Our team is gaining confidence, and they should be confident in any situation, including coming from behind to win,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “It’s a good example of the character of our team, and it’s especially impressive to do it on the road.”

Tennessee held a 4-1 lead entering the top of the eighth inning but Vols reliever Brandon Arvidson walked LSU’s first three hitters to load the bases with nobody out.

Arvidson retired rightfielder Jake Brown before yielding the mound to Bo Rhudy, who struck out catcher Omar Serna Jr. for the second out. Curiel, however, launched a Rhudy pitch into the left-field grandstand, giving the Tigers a 5-4 lead.

Curiel, who also hit a grand slam on Tuesday night versus Southern, became the first LSU player to record grand slams in consecutive games since Sean Ochinko accomplished the feat versus New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State on March 4 and 5, 2009.

Second baseman Seth Dardar followed Curiel’s blast with a solo homer – his fourth dinger of the year – extending the Tigers’ advantage to 6-4.

Leftfielder Chris Stanfield smashed a solo shot in the ninth inning, his second homer of the year, expanding LSU’s lead to 7-4.

“Really proud of those swings by Derek, Seth and Chris,” Johnson said. “Those are guys with a lot of college at-bats, and you trust what they see and what their approach is. They have the ability to go out and execute. It’s good to see more guys starting to do that.”

First baseman Blake Grimmer’s two-out solo homer in the bottom of the ninth narrowed the margin to 7-5, but LSU reliever Deven Sheerin struck out rightfielder Reese Chapman Chapman to end the game.

Sheerin earned the save for the Tigers, working the final 2.0 innings and limiting Tennessee to one run on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Reliever Santiago Garcia (1-0) was credited with the win after recording the final out in the bottom of the seventh inning and setting the stage for LSU’s comeback.

Rhudy (0-1) suffered the loss, as he was charged with two runs on two hits with no walks and one strikeout.

LSU starting pitcher Casan Evans worked the first 5.2 innings and limited Tennessee to three runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

LSU led 1-0 in the top of the second inning when Brown launched a solo homer, his 12th dinger of the year.

The Vols tied the contest in the bottom of the third when catcher Levi Clark delivered a solo shot, his fourth homer of the season.

Chapman gave Tennessee a 3-1 lead in the fourth with a two-run homer, his third dinger of the season, and the Vols extended the lead to 4-1 in the seventh when Grimmer drew a bases-loaded walk.

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