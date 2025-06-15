Early Prediction: LSU Baseball vs. UCLA Bruins in College World Series Matchup
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to action at Charles Schwab Field on Monday night with the stage set for a College World Series matchup against the UCLA Bruins.
Left-hander Kade Anderson lifted the Tigers to a Game 1 victory over Arkansas on Saturday night in Omaha (Neb.) to advance to the winner's bracket of the College World Series.
Anderson (11-1) worked 7.0 innings and limited the Razorbacks to one run on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts, firing 100 pitches.
“An outstanding performance by Kade,” Johnson said. "It’s what we’ve been accustomed to on the opening night of every weekend this year. I thought he got stronger as the game went along. I thought he executed pitches at a really high level, which you have to do against that offense.
“Kade has got tremendous stuff. It’s four pitches for strikes. He’s never boxed into having to throw a certain way, which as a hitting coach makes it tough to plan against him because he can always pivot.
"He’s got a plan for any type of hitter, left, right, power, good bat-to-ball type guys, I thought he just executed. He’s such a tremendous competitor.”
Now, the stage is set for Monday night in Omaha (Neb.) with the Tigers one win away from reaching the College World Series semifinals.
A look into the Monday schedule, updated National Championship odds, LSU's take on Omaha and an early prediction.
The Monday Schedule:
Game 7: Murray State vs. (3) Arkansas | 1 p.m. CT | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 8: (15) UCLA vs. (6) LSU | 6 p.m. CT | ESPN (ESPN+)
Updated National Championship Odds:
- LSU Tigers: +125
- Coastal Carolina: +360
- Oregon State: +425
- Arkansas Razorbacks: +600
- UCLA Bruins: +650
- Arizona Wildcats: +6500
- Louisville Cardinals: +7000
- Murray State Racers: +25000
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
The Players' Thoughts: Kade Anderson and Derek Curiel Weight in
Anderson... "I think Coach Johnson does a really good job in preparing our team. And when you treat every game like a playoff, you get used to it. LSU is used to being in Omaha and that's something that we do often. We're proud to say that. But we're meant for these kind of games, and we're excited to keep going."
Curiel... "Baseball is a game of failure. Just trying to my best to stay there on the lefties. I got to work on keeping my shoulder in there and trying to stay on balls. And just having fun and learning from my mistakes and just getting better every day. That's what baseball's about."
The Early Prediction: Anthony Eyanson's Presence Paves the Way
The LSU Tigers will likely roll out Anthony Eyanson on Monday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) with the program looking to reach the College World Series semifinals.
Eyanson, a semifinalist for the College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher of the Year Award, is No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts with 142, and he is No. 9 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.95).
He is No. 3 in the SEC in ERA (2.74), No. 1 in wins (11), No. 3 in strikeouts (135), No. 2 in innings pitched (98.2) and No. 7 in opponent batting average (.211).
The UC-San DIego transfer has been sensational for the Tiges this season, but will be presented with a unique challenge against the UCLA Bruins' scorching hot offense.
LSU's defense has been impactful as of late with the infield play of Jared Jones, Steven Milam and Daniel Dickinson paving the way. It's imperative the group once again provides the program a boost defensively.
At the plate, consistent hitting and timely at-bats will once again be the X-factor with Curiel, Milam, Josh Pearson and Chris Stanfield looking to lead the way.
With a talented lineup 1-9, the Tigers will once again be presented with an opportunity to capture a win at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, but the UCLA Bruins will be a tremendous challenge.
The Early Prediction: LSU 5, UCLA 3
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.