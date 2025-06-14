Elite LSU Baseball First Baseman Reveals Transfer Portal Destination to Big Ten Foe
LSU first baseman Ryan Costello revealed his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this month after one season in Baton Rouge.
Costello, a former Top-100 prospect in America, signed with the LSU Tigers as a member of the 2024 Recruiting Class.
He was Perfect Game's No. 92 overall prospect and the No. 2 rated first baseman coming out of high school.
Costello appeared in 15 games during the 2025 season for the Tigers where he took eight at-bats with zero hits tallied. He struck out four times.
The talented youngster struggled to find his way in the lineup with star first baseman Jared Jones handling duties at the position during the season for the Tigers.
Now, after one season in Baton Rouge, Costello has revealed where he will suit up for the 2026 season after committing to the Maryland Terrapins.
The Transfer Portal Tracker [6]: LSU Edition
No. 1: Chandler Dorsey - Pitcher
Dorsey entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last week following one season in Baton Rouge.
The coveted transfer saw limited action with the Tigers after appearing in just five games for the Tigers this season.
Dorsey threw a total of 5.0 innings and logged four strikeouts and two walks. He also gave up five runs (three earned) on eight hits.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has now found a new home after a short stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Dorsey is headed back to his home-state and will suit up for the UCF Knights for the 2026 season, he revealed via his social media. It'll be the third program of his collegiate career.
No. 2: David Hogg II - Shortstop
Hogg, a Top-100 prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers as the No. 79 overall recruit and No. 21 rated shortstop.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of Mansfield (Tex.) saw limited action during his time in Baton Rouge after being buried on the depth chart in 2025.
He appeared in 12 games where he took only two at-bats across his time with Jay Johnson's program.
Hogg will now become one of the more sought-after youngsters in the NCAA Transfer Portal where he will join fellow LSU freshman Ryan Costello.
No. 3: Blaise Priester - Catcher
LSU catcher Blaise Priester will re-enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after making the decision to return to Baton Rouge last offseason.
Priester signed with the LSU Tigers out of high school before redshirting during his first season with the program in 2022.
From there, he played two seasons at Meridian Community College in 2023 and 2024 before returning to LSU for the 2025 season.
Priester had just seven at-bats in 13 games played for the Tigers this season before entering the portal this week, according to D1Baseball.
No. 4: Dylan Thompson - Right-handed Pitcher
LSU right-hander Dylan Thompson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
Thompson was a member of the 2023 class where he made just one appearance in the purple and gold across two years.
No. 5: Mic Paul - Outfielder
Paul, the No. 1 rated outfielder in Utah coming out of high school, signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle.
During the 2023 season, Paul played in 12 games as a reserve outfielder for Jay Johnson's crew where he collected one hit in nine at-bats with five runs scored.
Fast forward to his second season with the program and Paul redshirted during the 2024 season in Baton Rouge.
He did not record any statistics during the 2025 season.
No. 6: Mikey Ryan - Infielder
Ryan, the No. 1 rated shortstop in Louisiana coming out of high school, signed with the Tigers in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.
He was a Top-75 overall freshman, according to Perfect Game, heading into his first season with the program.
Ryan appeared in 16 games as a true freshman with three at-bats and one hit. He was primarily used as a defensive replacement in his lone season with the Tigers.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder out of Luling (La.) Rummel High will now test the free agent market after placing his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal this past weekend.
