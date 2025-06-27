Former LSU Baseball Pitcher, No. 1 Prospect in Mississippi Re-Enters Transfer Portal
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program looking to retool following a National Championship victory in 2025.
Johnson and Co. have utilized the NCAA Transfer Portal to the program's advantage in the past with LSU once again set to hit the free agent market this offseason to stack talent.
But the Transfer Portal works both ways with the Tigers also losing members each offseason in order to pursue opportunities elsewhere.
Last summer, LSU right-hander Aiden Moffett elected to hit the portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge.
The No. 1 pitcher in Mississippi signed with the Tigers out of high school in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle where he was a Top-60 overall pitcher in his class.
Following limited action in 2023 as a true freshman, Moffett saw more time out of the LSU bullpen during his sophomore season in 2024.
He went 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA in 16 appearances, striking out 21 and walking 12 in 17 2/3 innings.
Despite seeing playing time in 2024, Moffett made the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and head to the Lone Star State where he committed to the Texas Longhorns.
Moffett pitched 4.0 innings for the Longhorns in 2025 with seven strikeouts and a 2.25 ERA during his time with Texas.
Now, after a two-year stint with LSU and one season with the Texas Longhorns, Moffett is back in the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of his third program.
For the LSU Tigers, the program has added a pair of left-handers to the pitching over the last 24 hours after signing two southpaws via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Newcomers: Danny Lachenmayer and Ryler Smart
No. 1: Danny Lachenmayer - North Dakota State
Lachenmayer, a coveted freshman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, selected the National Champion LSU Tigers over the Arkansas Razorbacks after visiting Fayetteville this week.
The talented southpaw was used as a relief option in 2025 for the Bison where he made 24 appearances and recorded nine saves for North Dakota State.
Lachenmayer pitched 38 innings with a 2.37 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 18 walks and a .192 batting average against him during his freshman campaign.
Johnson and Co. have their recruiting caps on this week with the program intensifying its pursuit for multiple top targets in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
No. 2: Ryler Smart - Pitcher [Tennessee]
Smart, a Top-25 rated left-hander in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Volunteers after prepping at Pearland (Tex.).
The 6-foot-4, 236-pounder redshirted during his lone season in Knoxville after recovering from injury.
Smart was rated as the No. 183 overall prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 25 left-handed pitcher prior to signing with the Volunteers.
Now, he heads to Baton Rouge after committing to Johnson and Co. following a visit with the program this week.
