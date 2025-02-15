How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons in Game 2 of Series
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers captured a Game 1 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday afternoon following a stellar Opening Day showing from Kade Anderson on the mound.
The sophomore left-hander fired five shutout innings on his way to leading the Tigers to a win in Alex Box Stadium.
Anderson (1-0) limited the Mastodons to just four singles over five innings, recording one walk and eight strikeouts with 83 total pitches.
“Kade performed exactly as you would want your Friday night starter to pitch,” said fourth-year LSU coach Jay Johnson, who coached his 200th game with the Tigers. “He threw strikes and executed his pitches, and we were able to keep his pitch load at a manageable level.”
At the plate, it was Utah Valley transfer Daniel Dickinson who led the way for LSU on Friday.
Dickinson paced the Tigers’ 14-hit attack by going 3-for-4 at the plate with one double and five RBI. His two-run single in the first inning was the highlight of LSU’s five-run outburst.
Now, all eyes will be on UC-San Diego transfer Anthony Eyanson with the first-year Tiger set to take the mound on Saturday in Game 2.
The Game 2 Preview:
Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-1) at No. 2 LSU Tigers (1-0)
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, February 14 @ 2 p.m. CT
• Saturday, February 15 @ 11 a.m. CT
• Sunday, February 16 – @ 1 p.m. CT
How to Watch/Listen:
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network +
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Game 1
LSU – So. LH LH Kade Anderson (4-2, 3.99 ERA, 38.1 IP, 20 BB, 59 SO for LSU in 2024)
PFW – Gr. RH Dillon Fischer (transfer from Earlham College)
Game 2
LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (6-2, 3.07 ERA, 82.0 IP, 24 BB, 85 SO for UC San Diego in 2024)
PFW – Jr. LH Zane Danielson (transfer from Lincoln Land CC)
Game 3
LSU – So. RH Chase Shores (0-1, 1.96 ERA, 18.1 IP, 9 BB, 15 SO for LSU in 2023; medical redshirt in 2024)
PFW – Jr. RH Gavin Walters (transfer from Lansing CC)
QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON “We believe like we have a much better feel for our team this year than we did at this time last year. There’s plenty of talent in the position player group and on the pitching staff. We have a strong picture of the kind of team we have, the totality of our fall and spring preparation, and where we are today.
Breaking Down the Saturday and Sunday Starters for LSU:
The Saturday Starter: Anthony Eyanson
UC-San Diego transfer Anthony Eyanson has received the nod from Johnson as the program's Saturday starter heading into Opening Weekend.
Eyanson, who transferred to LSU last summer from UC San Diego, was an All-Big West Second-Team selection in 2024, posting a 6-2 mark and a 3.07 ERA in 82.0 innings over 14 appearances (nine starts) with 85 strikeouts and a .190 opponent batting average.
Eyanson, a member of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, was twice named the Big West Pitcher of the Week in 2024. The product of Lakewood, Calif., is ranked No. 4 on the Baseball America list of the Top 100 College Transfers for the 2025 season, and he received 2025 Preseason All-America recognition from the NCBWA.
The Sunday Starter: Chase Shores
LSU's Chase Shores will serve as the Sunday starter as he returns to the program after missing the 2024 season.
Shores, a product of Midland, Texas, returns to the mound for LSU in 2025 after missing last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He appeared in seven games (four starts) during the Tigers’ 2023 National Championship season before being sidelined by an elbow injury on March 31.
Shores posted an 0-1 mark and a 0.96 ERA in 2023 with nine walks and 15 strikeouts in 18.1 innings, limiting opponents to a .231 cumulative batting average.
Classified as a junior academically, Shores was ranked No. 20 on the Perfect Game Baseball Top 100 Juniors list for the 2025 season, and he received 2025 Baseball America Preseason All-America recognition.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.