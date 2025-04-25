How to Watch: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Tennessee Volunteers in Pivotal Top-10 Matchup
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday night in Baton Rouge with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
The stage is set for a Top-10 matchup in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field with the LSU program anticipating a thrilling weekend in the Bayou State.
“We’ve moved on to what’s ahead of us. In baseball, you have to master the ability to move forward. In my position as the leader of the program, I analyze everything. The good thing about young people is that they have an ability to move forward, and I will rely on that with our team," Johnson said this week.
"My belief is that a bad game has nothing to do with the next game, or the next pitch, unless we allow it to. Tennessee is a very talented team, obviously, and has been for several years.
"They have big arms, big bats, and on the pitching side they do what they do really well. Offensively, they can really drive the baseball and play with a physical nature.”
Now, all focus is on the task at hand with the Volunteers heading to The Boot for a three-game series.
No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (34-7, 12-6 SEC) at No. 4 LSU Tigers (34-8, 12-6 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 4 Baseball America, No. 5 USA Today, No. 7 D1 Baseball
• Tennessee – No. 5 Baseball America, No. 6 USA Today, No. 6 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network +.
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Game 1
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.92 ERA, 57.1 IP, 13 BB, 91 SO)
UT – Jr. LH Liam Doyle (7-1, 2.48 ERA, 58.0 IP, 17 BB, 104 SO)
The Buzz: Reliever Zac Cowan Handling Business in Baton Rouge
Junior right-hander Zac Cowan earned saves in back-to-back games against Alabama last Thursday and Friday … he entered Thursday’s game in the top of the ninth inning with two outs and the bases loaded, and he retired the first Crimson Tide hitter he faced to preserve the LSU victory.
Cowan worked 3.0 innings in Friday’s game to pick up the save in the Tigers’ 4-3 win, limiting Alabama to two runs on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts … Cowan has six saves this season, and he is 2-0 with a 1.21 ERA in 37.1 innings (14 appearances).
Cowan has recorded six walks and 46 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .170 cumulative batting average … he is tied for No. 4 in the SEC in saves, along with LSU freshman right-hander Casan Evans.
