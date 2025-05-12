LSU Baseball Cruises to No. 1 Team in America After Arkansas Razorbacks Series Win
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are fresh off a critical Southeastern Conference series win after taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
After handling business in Baton Rouge, Johnson and Co. continue surging up the polls with LSU now sitting at the top spot.
What's the latest on the Tigers after last week's slate?
The LSU Baseball Report: Tigers Surge to No. 1 Spot
Overall Record: 40-12
SEC: 17-10
Last Week’s Results (2-1)
May 6 (Tue.) – GRAMBLING STATE (canceled, rain)
May 9 (Fri.) – ARKANSAS (W, 5-4 – 10 innings)
May 10 (Sat.) – ARKANSAS (W, 13-3 – 7 innings)
May 11 (Sun.) – ARKANSAS (L, 4-7)
This Week’s Schedule
May 15 (Thu.) – at South Carolina, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
May 16 (Fri.) – at South Carolina, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
May 17 (Sat.) – at South Carolina, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
Tigers Ranking Update:
LSU is ranked No. 1 this week by D1 Baseball and by Baseball America after winning two of three games last weekend in a Top 5 matchup versus Arkansas.
The Tigers have a 17-10 SEC record and are in third place in the conference standings … Texas (20-7) leads the league race, and Arkansas (18-9) is in second place with one conference weekend remaining.
The Numbers: Tigers Making Moves
The LSU pitching staff is No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (11.9) … the Tigers have recorded 586 strikeouts in 442.0 innings this season.
Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson defeated top-ranked Arkansas on Saturday, blanking the Razorbacks over a 6.0-inning outing in LSU’s seven-inning, run-rule win.
Eyanson fired six scoreless innings, allowing just five hits – all singles – with one walk and 11 strikeouts.
Eyanson fired 93 pitches, 65 for strikes, and he retired 12 of the final 14 batters that he faced … he permitted just one Arkansas baserunner to advance beyond second base.
In his last two starts versus Arkansas and Texas A&M, Eyanson has worked a combined 15.0 innings and allowed just one run on eight hits with two walks and 25 strikeouts.
Sophomore outfielder Jake Brown helped lead LSU to a series victory over top-ranked Arkansas, batting .625 (5-for-8) with two homers, five RBI, four runs and a .625 on-base percentage.
In Saturday’s win over the Razorbacks that clinched the LSU series victory, Brown homered twice in a game for the first time in his career, and he collected a career-best five RBI with a three-run homer, a solo homer and a run-scoring single.
Brown also executed a sacrifice bunt that led to LSU’s final run and activated the 10-run rule in the bottom of the seventh … in the seventh inning of Game 1 on Friday, Brown’s one-out single with the bases empty ignited a two-run rally that erased a 4-2 deficit in the Tigers’ eventual 5-4 win.
LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 4 in the SEC in RBI (61), No. 5 in total bases (132) No. 5 in hits (70) and No. 7 in home runs (16).
Freshman outfielder Derek Curiel is No. 6 in the SEC in hits (69), No. 7 in doubles (15), No. 7 in walks (40), No. 7 in on-base percentage (.472), and No. 10 in batting average (.352).
LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson is No. 2 in the nation and in the SEC in strikeouts (124) and No. 2 in the league in innings pitched (76.1).
Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 3 in the nation and in the SEC in strikeouts with 116 Ks, and he is No. 5 in innings pitched (74.1) … junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 6 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.474).
