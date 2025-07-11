LSU Baseball Hosts Highly-Touted Kansas Right-Handed Pitcher for Official Visit
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal as roster reconstruction continues in Baton Rouge.
After capturing a National Championship in 2025, Johnson and Co. are back to the drawing board with multiple newcomers on their way to campus.
But the program is also keeping options open with a recent Transfer Portal prospect taking an official visit to the Bayou State.
LSU hosted Kansas right-handed pitcher Cooper Moore on an official visit to Baton Rouge this week, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers SI.
The Big 12 transfer is coming off of a standout sophomore campaign where he logged a 3.96 ERA, 85 strikeouts and 19 walks over 88.2 innings.
Now, he's one of the hottest names in the NCAA Transfer Portal, but is a 2025 MLB Draft "risk" as a draft-eligible sophomore.
Moore is a name to know as the NCAA Transfer buzz winds down and the 2025 MLB Draft arrives this weekend.
The Tigers hold commitments from five transfers to this point. Who's in?
The LSU Additions [5]:
No. 1: Brayden Simpson - Infielder
The LSU Tigers landed a commitment from High Point infielder Brayden Simpson in June as the program's first portal addition.
Simpson, one of the top prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is coming off of a career season in North Carolina.
The coveted infielder primarily handled business as a third baseman for High Point this past season where he shined for his Panthers squad.
Simpson had a dominant two-year stretch at High Point with his 2025 campaign quickly putting his name on the map.
He rounded out the season batting .389 with 22 home runs, 77 RBI and a .477 on base percentage this past season.
Simpson is a Swiss Army Knife in the infield and has also spent some time at first base in 2024 and second base in 2023.
In 2024, the talented High Point transfer started in all 62 games where he batted .300 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI. He started in 58 games this year.
No. 2: Seth Dardar - Infielder
Dardar, a Louisiana native, began his career at Columbia prior to making the move to join the Kansas State Wildcats.
During the 2025 season, he logged a team best .326 batting average with 18 doubles and a 1.065 OPS.
A consistent hitter, Dardar tallied 60 hits, 45 RBI and 13 home runs last season for his Wildcats squad.
The New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross standout started in 50 games for Kansas State on his way to becoming a coveted transfer in the portal.
Now, he's made his move. Dardar will head home to suit up for the Bayou Bengals in his final season of eligibility.
No. 3: Danny Lachenmayer - Pitcher [NDSU]
Lachenmayer, a coveted freshman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, selected the National Champion LSU Tigers over the Arkansas Razorbacks after visiting Fayetteville last week.
The talented southpaw was used as a relief option in 2025 for the Bison where he made 24 appearances and recorded nine saves for North Dakota State.
Lachenmayer pitched 38 innings with a 2.37 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 18 walks and a .192 batting average against him during his freshman campaign.
No. 4: Ryler Smart - Pitcher [Tennessee]
Smart, a Top-25 rated left-hander in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Volunteers after prepping at Pearland (Tex.).
The 6-foot-4, 236-pounder redshirted during his lone season in Knoxville after recovering from injury.
Smart was rated as the No. 183 overall prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 25 left-handed pitcher prior to signing with the Volunteers.
Now, he heads to Baton Rouge after committing to Johnson and Co. following a visit with the program this week.
No. 5: Santiago Garcia - Pitcher [Oregon]
Garcia, a relief pitcher for the Big Ten program in 2025, handled business with the Ducks during his lone season in Eugene (Ore.).
The talented southpaw appeared in 22 games in 2025 for the Ducks where he finished with a 3-0 record and an ERA of 4.18.
Garcia also recorded four saves where he served as one of the team’s relief pitchers; getting 28.0 innings of work to throw 38 strikeouts to only 18 walks.
Prior to making his way to join the Oregon Ducks, Garcia spent one season at Central Arizona Community College where he pitched 23.2 innings with a 3.04 ERA, striking out 38 batters.
LSU has now added three left-handed pitchers via the NCAA Transfer Portal with Johnson and Co. attacking the free agent market.
