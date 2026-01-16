LSU Football Emerging As Favorite To Sign Elite Ole Miss Rebels Transfer Amid Pursuit

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal market with the program hosting near double-digit targets to Baton Rouge on Thursday for visits.

Once the portal window opened on Jan. 2, Kiffin and Co. hit the market with force in pursuit of reconstructing the roster where the coaching staff has now signed over 30 newcomers via the portal.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference.

"I know that we have - with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players - that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery made his way to campus on Thursday for a visit with the LSU Tigers where the program quickly started gaining momentum in his process, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) takes the field with his teammates before they play the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's clear that once the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder locked in his LSU visit that Kiffin and Co. would begin picking up momentum where the program is now trending for the SEC defender.

The Alabama native totaled 98 tackles, including 48 solo, to lead the Rebels in both categories across a massive 2025 campaign amid a College Football Playoff run. He also added two forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during the season.

Dottery had his breakout season in 2024 where he logged 76 tackles (42 solo) with a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a PBU where he's accumulated 90 solo tackles (174 total) across his time in Oxford.

Now, with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers looking to round out the 2026 Transfer Portal Class with a bang, the program is picking up steam for the talented Ole Miss transfer.

More LSU News:

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets To The Top After Sam Leavitt Decision

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Finding New Schools Amid Rebuild

LSU Football Officially Signs No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Portal Class

Join the Community: