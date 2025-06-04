LSU Baseball Infielder, Former Sought-After Top-100 Prospect Enters Transfer Portal
LSU infielder David Hogg II will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Hogg, a Top-100 prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers as the No. 79 overall recruit and No. 21 rated shortstop.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of Mansfield (Tex.) saw limited action during his time in Baton Rouge after being buried on the depth chart in 2025.
He appeared in 12 games where he took only two at-bats across his time with Jay Johnson's program.
Hogg will now become one of the more sought-after youngsters in the NCAA Transfer Portal where he will join fellow LSU teammate Ryan Costello.
Costello, a former Top-100 prospect in America, signed with the LSU Tigers as a member of the 2024 Recruiting Class.
He was Perfect Game's No. 92 overall prospect and the No. 2 rated first baseman coming out of high school.
Costello appeared in 15 games during the 2025 season for the Tigers where he took eight at-bats with zero hits tallied. He struck out four times.
The talented youngster struggled to find his way in the lineup with star first baseman Jared Jones handling duties at the position during the season for the Tigers.
Now, he'll hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with the promising freshman set to garner significant interest heading into his second season of college baseball.
LSU has punched its ticket to the NCAA Super Regionals with the West Virginia Mountaineers heading to Baton Rouge to take on the Tigers.
“We obviously have great talent and great players, like these three guys, but you’re looking at three of the best human beings on the planet. We won tonight because of character. And when I think about character, I think about Luis [Hernandez], I think about Ethan [Frey], and I think about Casan [Evans].
"And I’ve said this before, maybe in reference to them, but this is what an LSU baseball player is supposed to be and needs to be in in all phases. And you look at um the offensive performance by Ethan, that’s arguably the best game I’ve ever seen any one of my players play, considering the situation.
“Luis clutch — I mean, absolutely clutch. Sometimes you look a player in the eye in the on-deck circle and you go, ‘This is about to be good, and special night tonight. Great toughness catching four games in a row. Really proud of him for that and maintaining massive offensive production. And [Casan Evans] is a superstar.
“And you guys have been around a lot longer than I have, but there haven’t been very many better performances on that pitcher’s mound in championship games than what you just saw by Casan. So super proud of these guys. I couldn’t be more excited to dive into Super Regional week and get ready for West Virginia.”
LSU will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium in Game 1 of the Baton Rouge Super Regional.
