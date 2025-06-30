LSU Country

LSU Baseball Lands Double-Digit Tigers on First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

Jay Johnson's first-year Tigers land on the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, double-digit members.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

BATON ROUGE, La. – Eighteen members of LSU’s 2025 National Champion baseball team have been named to the First-Year Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

The total of 18 honorees marks the most in the LSU baseball program’s history.

The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2024-25 academic calendar.

First-year student-athletes at a university may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence.

The LSU honorees and their academic majors are:

  • Catcher Cade Arrambide (Sport Administration)
  • Outfielder Dalton Beck (Interdisciplinary Studies)
  • First Baseman Ryan Costello (undecided)
  • Pitcher Zac Cowan (Interdisciplinary Studies)
  • Outfielder Derek Curiel (Sport Administration)
  • Infielder Daniel Dickinson (Interdisciplinary Studies)
  • Pitcher Chandler Dorsey (Sport Administration)
  • Pitcher Casan Evans (Sport Administration)
  • Pitcher Anthony Eyanson (Interdisciplinary Studies)
  • Pitcher Grant Fontenot (Sport Administration)
  • Infielder David Hogg II (Sport Administration)
  • Infielder Tanner Reaves (Sport Administration)
  • Pitcher William Schmidt (Sport Administration)
  • Pitcher Deven Sheerin (Sport Administration)
  • Outfielder Chris Stanfield (Interdisciplinary Studies)
  • Pitcher Conner Ware (Kinesiology)
  • Pitcher Cooper Williams (Business)
  • Catcher Edward Yamin IV (Sport Administration)

A total of 26 members (65 percent) of LSU’s 2025 roster received either SEC Academic Honor Roll or First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria are followed:

(1) An undergraduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.

A graduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) of graduate school enrollment or have a cumulative graduate school grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.

Undergraduate grade point average may not be included in the graduate point average calculation for a graduate student.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) An undergraduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 18 semester or 27 quarter hours of academic credit toward a graduate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Published
