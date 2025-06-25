LSU Baseball Linked to Coveted Top-10 Available Transfer, Louisiana Native
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are set to navigate a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program looking to reload the roster for the 2026 season.
After capturing the 2025 National Championship on Sunday, Johnson and Co. have already been linked to multiple available players in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
That includes University of New Orleans star, Bryce Calloway.
Calloway, a Top-10 available prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal, has quickly become one of the top names to monitor this offseason with a myriad of schools in the mix.
Johnson and Co. are reportedly in contact with the elite-level prospect that can do it all on the diamond.
Calloway can play first base, third base, outfield and has taken the mound as a right-handed pitcher during his time in college.
The slugger hit .390 with 18 homers and 63 RBIs along with a 1.206 OPS this past season. Calloway also made 20 appearances on mound with a fastball up to 93 mph.
LSU continues its pursuit of reloading in the NCAA Transfer Portal with another pair of players on the program's radar.
The Reported Portal Targets [2]:
RHP Landon Mack: Rutgers
Rutgers freshman right-handed pitcher Landon Mack entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this month after one season with the Scarlet Knights.
Mack, one of the top arms available in the free agent market, has multiple programs pursuing his services as it stands. That includes the LSU Tigers with Johnson and Co. in pursuit.
The talented right-hander rounded out his true freshman campaign with Rutgers after tossing 80.1 innings pitched where he logged 70 strikeouts to 17 walks with a 4.03 ERA.
Mack will be a player to keep tabs on as his recruitment process ramping up this week.
2B Jarren Advincula: Cal
Cal second baseman Jarren Advincula is viewed as one of the top players available in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers in he mix, according to On3 Sports.
In 2024, Advincula led Cal with a .325 batting average and was second on the team in both runs scored with 44 and hits with 69.
Fast forward to his second season with the Golden Bears and he was second on the team in batting with a .342 average.
He led the team in steals with 13 (in 15 attempts) and hits with 81. Advincula tied for the team lead in runs scored with 48, and had six home runs and 33 RBIs.
Now, he's in the Transfer Portal with a slew of SEC and ACC programs intensifying their pursuit.
LSU has added a pair of players via the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point as the program begins its quest at reloading the roster.
The Additions [2]:
Brayden Simpson: Infielder
The LSU Tigers landed a commitment from High Point infielder Brayden Simpson in June as the program's first portal addition.
Simpson, one of the top prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is coming off of a career season in North Carolina.
The coveted infielder primarily handled business as a third baseman for High Point this past season where he shined for his Panthers squad.
Simpson had a dominant two-year stretch at High Point with his 2025 campaign quickly putting his name on the map.
He rounded out the season batting .389 with 22 home runs, 77 RBI and a .477 on base percentage this past season.
Simpson is a Swiss Army Knife in the infield and has also spent some time at first base in 2024 and second base in 2023.
In 2024, the talented High Point transfer started in all 62 games where he batted .300 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI. He started in 58 games this year.
Seth Dardar: Infielder
Dardar, a Louisiana native, began his career at Columbia prior to making the move to join the Kansas State Wildcats.
During the 2025 season, he logged a team best .326 batting average with 18 doubles and a 1.065 OPS.
A consistent hitter, Dardar tallied 60 hits, 45 RBI and 13 home runs last season for his Wildcats squad.
The New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross standout started in 50 games for Kansas State on his way to becoming a coveted transfer in the portal.
Now, he's made his move. Dardar will head home to suit up for the Bayou Bengals in his final season of eligibility.
