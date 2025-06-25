LSU Baseball Linked to Coveted Top-10 Available Transfer, Louisiana Native

TRANSFER: This is a big one. @PrivateersBSB two-way superstar Bryce Calloway has entered the portal as a graduate transfer. Calloway hit .390 with 18 homers and 63 RBIs + a 1.206 OPS this past season. Also made 20 apps on bump w/ FB up to 93.



Profile: https://t.co/p931hAMRJ0… pic.twitter.com/jJMyyy8COQ