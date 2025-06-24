LSU Baseball Reaches Out to No. 1 Available Second Baseman in Transfer Portal
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are officially in reload mode after taking down the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Sunday to capture the 2025 National Championship in Omaha.
Johnson and Co. earned the LSU program's second title in the last three seasons with the staff in Baton Rouge now shifting focus to attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Tigers secured a pair of commitments during their NCAA Tournament run, but with multiple key pieces set to depart this offseason, there is a point of emphasis on going big-game hunting.
LSU has already reached out to a myriad of available transfers, including the No. 1 rated second baseball in the portal.
Cal second baseman Jarren Advincula is viewed as one of the top players available in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers in he mix, according to On3 Sports.
In 2024, Advincula led Cal with a .325 batting average and was second on the team in both runs scored with 44 and hits with 69.
Fast forward to his second season with the Golden Bears and he was second on the team in batting with a .342 average.
He led the team in steals with 13 (in 15 attempts) and hits with 81. Advincula tied for the team lead in runs scored with 48, and had six home runs and 33 RBIs.
Now, he's in the Transfer Portal with a slew of SEC and ACC programs intensifying their pursuit.
LSU is one of multiple programs preparing to battle it out for the talented infielder with the Tennessee Volunteers also viewed as a school to keep tabs on.
According to On3 Sports, Advincula has visited Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Florida State as his process ramps up.
The Tigers have added a pair of transfers to this point as roster reconstruction begins in the Bayou State this offseason.
Which prospects are in?
The NCAA Transfer Portal Additions [2]:
Brayden Simpson: Infielder
The LSU Tigers landed a commitment from High Point infielder Brayden Simpson in June as the program's first portal addition.
Simpson, one of the top prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is coming off of a career season in North Carolina.
The coveted infielder primarily handled business as a third baseman for High Point this past season where he shined for his Panthers squad.
Simpson had a dominant two-year stretch at High Point with his 2025 campaign quickly putting his name on the map.
He rounded out the season batting .389 with 22 home runs, 77 RBI and a .477 on base percentage this past season.
Simpson is a Swiss Army Knife in the infield and has also spent some time at first base in 2024 and second base in 2023.
In 2024, the talented High Point transfer started in all 62 games where he batted .300 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI. He started in 58 games this year.
Seth Dardar: Infielder
Dardar, a Louisiana native, began his career at Columbia prior to making the move to join the Kansas State Wildcats.
During the 2025 season, he logged a team best .326 batting average with 18 doubles and a 1.065 OPS.
A consistent hitter, Dardar tallied 60 hits, 45 RBI and 13 home runs last season for his Wildcats squad.
The New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross standout started in 50 games for Kansas State on his way to becoming a coveted transfer in the portal.
Now, he's made his move. Dardar will head home to suit up for the Bayou Bengals in his final season of eligibility.
