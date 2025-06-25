LSU Baseball Reaches Out to Prized Tennessee Volunteers Transfer Pitcher
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are preparing for a critical stretch on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program looking to attack the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Johnson and Co. are coming off of a 2025 National Championship victory after taking down the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the College World Series Finals.
Following the win, the LSU staff immediately began hitting the recruiting scene with the program officially in reload mode.
"If you're a pitcher out there, high school or portal, you should want to come here largely because of Nate [Yeskie]. And Jamie Tutko is our director of pitching development and analytics and has helped take this thing to a new level as well," Johnson said after winning the title.
"We've got it all. We've got it all. I'm just really proud of that side of the ball. We had to elevate the talent in the LSU baseball program on the mound when I took over here. And we have and we've executed it at developing them as good as I ever would have dreamed of or imagined."
Now, LSU has reportedly been linked to Tennessee Volunteers left-handed pitcher Dylan Loy after he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in June.
Loy went 6-0 with a 3.22 ERA in two seasons with the Volunteers while playing an important role with the program.
The talented southpaw struck out 73 batters in 64⅓ innings in 54 appearances with six starts across his two seasons in Knoxville.
The left-handed pitcher led the Southeastern Conference with 33 appearances during his sophomore campaign in 2025.
He went 4-0 with two saves and a 3.97 ERA for the Volunteers where he struck out 36 batters and walked 11 in 34.0 innings this past season.
Now, the LSU Tigers have been linked to the Volunteers left-hander as the program begins retooling the roster ahead of the 2026 season.
Johnson and Co. have reached out to multiple available transfers. Which names are the Tigers linked to?
The Reported Portal Targets [3]:
RHP Landon Mack: Rutgers
Rutgers freshman right-handed pitcher Landon Mack entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this month after one season with the Scarlet Knights.
Mack, one of the top arms available in the free agent market, has multiple programs pursuing his services as it stands. That includes the LSU Tigers with Johnson and Co. in pursuit.
The talented right-hander rounded out his true freshman campaign with Rutgers after tossing 80.1 innings pitched where he logged 70 strikeouts to 17 walks with a 4.03 ERA.
Mack will be a player to keep tabs on as his recruitment process ramping up this week.
INF/RHP Bryce Calloway: University of New Orleans
After capturing the 2025 National Championship on Sunday, Johnson and Co. have already been linked to multiple available players in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
That includes University of New Orleans star, Bryce Calloway.
Calloway, a Top-10 available prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal, has quickly become one of the top names to monitor this offseason with a myriad of schools in the mix.
Johnson and Co. are reportedly in contact with the elite-level prospect that can do it all on the diamond.
Calloway can play first base, third base, outfield and has taken the mound as a right-handed pitcher during his time in college.
The slugger hit .390 with 18 homers and 63 RBIs along with a 1.206 OPS this past season. Calloway also made 20 appearances on mound with a fastball up to 93 mph.
2B Jarren Advincula: Cal
Cal second baseman Jarren Advincula is viewed as one of the top players available in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers in he mix, according to On3 Sports.
In 2024, Advincula led Cal with a .325 batting average and was second on the team in both runs scored with 44 and hits with 69.
Fast forward to his second season with the Golden Bears and he was second on the team in batting with a .342 average.
He led the team in steals with 13 (in 15 attempts) and hits with 81. Advincula tied for the team lead in runs scored with 48, and had six home runs and 33 RBIs.
Now, he's in the Transfer Portal with a slew of SEC and ACC programs intensifying their pursuit.
