LSU Country

LSU Baseball: Relief Pitcher Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Departs After Two Seasons

The Tigers lose sophomore pitcher Micah Bucknam to the Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge.

Zack Nagy

LSU's head baseball coach Jay Johnson visits the mound during a NCAA baseball game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2024. Tennessee won 6-3 against LSU.
LSU's head baseball coach Jay Johnson visits the mound during a NCAA baseball game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2024. Tennessee won 6-3 against LSU. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA
In this story:

LSU right-handed pitcher Micah Bucknam has announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after just two seasons with the Tigers.

The decision came just one day after LSU was bounced from the Chapel Hill Regional after coming up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Regional Final.

Bucknam appeared in eight games out of the bullpen during the 2024 season where he pieced together a 7.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts and three walks over the course of nine innings. He allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits this year during his second season in Baton Rouge.

The sophomore pitcher revealed his decision via social media on Tuesday:

"Over the past 2+ years, I got to call LSU home," he said. "To my teammates, coaches and fans, thank you. Thanks for welcoming me and allowing me to be part of something special. We got to experience what I dreamt of, winning a national championship. 

"With that being said and after great reflection, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I look forward to competing and continuing to play the sport I love."

In his true freshman season in 2023, Bucknam appeared in eight games as a reliever during LSU's National Championship run led by Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, among others.

Now, he'll hit the Transfer Portal in search of a new home after spending the last two seasons under Jay Johnson and the Tigers.

LSU's 2024 season concluded on Monday night after the Tigers lost a heartbreaker to North Carolina in a 4-3 thriller.

Other LSU News:

Recruiting Roundup: The Buzz From LSU's Star-Studded Weekend, DJ Pickett Reaction

Recruits React: The Latest From LSU's Five-Star Official Visitors

How It Happened: LSU Comes Up Short Against North Carolina in NCAA Regionals

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.

Published
Zack Nagy

ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 